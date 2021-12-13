How to watch Die Hard at home this Christmas

Yippee Ki Yay! Whether you think it’s a Christmas movie or not (even though it definitely is), Die Hard is a great film to watch at any time of year, so here’s all you need to know to enjoy the classic action film at home.

Let’s face it, most of the films that tend to be watched over the Christmas period are aimed at a younger audience, and after back to back screenings of The Muppets Christmas Carol and Home Alone, there’s a chance that you might be after something a little more grown up. Enter Die Hard.

As far as Christmas movies go, it’s definitely unconventional, but the key elements are there: a man travels across the country to see his family for the holidays, except a few baddies who don’t understand the true meaning of Christmas intend to disrupt his family reunion. It’s graphic, it’s suspenseful and at times even heartwarming but above all, it’s Die Hard.

Where can I stream Die Hard?

You may have guessed the answer to this question already given that Disney now owns 20th Century Fox and all of its properties (including the Die Hard franchise), but this means that Die Hard is only available to stream via Disney Plus.

The good news is that it’s available to stream right now, all you need is an active Disney Plus membership to get in on the fun.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

What is Die Hard about?

Hardened New York cop John McClane travels to Los Angeles on Christmas eve with the intent of reconciling with his estranged wife Holly, and seeing his kids in time for Christmas. Planning to pick Holly up from her office Christmas party first, John travels to Nakatomi Plaza, which is also the destination of Hans Gruber, a ruthless terrorist who seeks to cause absolute mayhem for the folks at Nakatomi.

What ensues is an uphill battle of epic proportions, as John is forced to take down Gruber and his band of followers without any back-up or knowledge of the building’s layout. It’ll have you on the edge of your seat but you won’t want to look away.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

A question passed down through the ages (or several Facebook timelines at least), the debate has continued to rage on over Die Hard’s validity as a Christmas film. If the film simply took place at Christmas without any reference to the holiday so far as the story goes, then I’d be inclined to agree with the naysayers out there.

However, given that John McClane’s heroic efforts are centred around the idea of reuniting with his family and seeking to rebuild what was lost – a classic Christmas movie trope – the film is more than justified in its status as a genuine Christmas film.