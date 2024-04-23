Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to reset your graphics driver on Windows

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Resetting your graphics driver is a useful option for a number of scenarios for your Windows PC.

If you’re encountering odd screen flickering, or have noticed that your graphics card is behaving erratically after an update, then resetting your graphics driver can sometimes be an easy fix to get your PC working correctly again.

The quickest way to reset your graphics driver on Windows is to use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Windows + Shift + B. After hitting this key combo, you should hear a beeping noise, before your display goes black and then pops back into view. 

We’ve also detailed the manual method below, just in case the keyboard shortcut isn’t working for you. 

What you’ll need

  • A Windows PC

The short version

  1. Open Device Manager 
  2. Expand Display Adaptors 
  3. Right-click on your graphics driver and click on Properties 
  4. Click on the Driver tab
  5. Select Disable Device and then Yes
  6. Select Enable Device 
  1. Step
    1

    Open Device Manager

    You can locate this by typing Device Manager into the Windows search bar found in the Taskbar.
    How to reset graphics driver

  2. Step
    2

    Expand Display Adaptors 

    This should be the sixth option down. You can expand Display Adaptors by pressing on the small arrow underneath. How to reset graphics driver

  3. Step
    3

    Right-click on your graphics driver and click on Properties 

    The name of your GPU should now appear to indicate your graphics driver. Right-click this, and then select Properties at the bottom of the pop-up window. How to reset graphics driver

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the Driver tab

    At the top of the pop-up window, you should find a row of tabs. Click on the second one along, which should be labelled as Driver. 
    How to reset graphics driver

  5. Step
    5

    Select Disable Device and then Yes

    Near the bottom of the window, you should find the option for Disable Device. Click on this. You’ll then get a warning pop-up message. Confirm your decision by pressing Yes. Your screen will now go black for a couple of seconds, before reappearing. You may notice that your display now looks a bit odd, but there’s no need to worry. How to reset graphics driver

  6. Step
    6

    Select Enable Device 

    Once your display returns after a momentary pause, then make sure to click on Enable Device. Your screen should then go black again, but will then return to normal. Your graphics driver has now been reset, and hopefully your display issues fixed. How to reset graphics driver

Troubleshooting

The display issues haven’t been fixed

If you’re still experiencing display issues despite resetting your graphics driver, then it’s worth uninstalling your drivers (you can find the option on Step 5) and then visiting the relevant manufacturer website to install the latest drivers for your specific GPU. Updating your PC is also worth a try.

What is the keyboard shortcut to reset your graphics driver?

Using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Windows + Shift + B will reset your graphics driver in an instant.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

