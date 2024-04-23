How to reset your graphics driver on Windows

Resetting your graphics driver is a useful option for a number of scenarios for your Windows PC.

If you’re encountering odd screen flickering, or have noticed that your graphics card is behaving erratically after an update, then resetting your graphics driver can sometimes be an easy fix to get your PC working correctly again.

The quickest way to reset your graphics driver on Windows is to use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Windows + Shift + B. After hitting this key combo, you should hear a beeping noise, before your display goes black and then pops back into view.

We’ve also detailed the manual method below, just in case the keyboard shortcut isn’t working for you.

What you’ll need

A Windows PC

The short version

Open Device Manager Expand Display Adaptors Right-click on your graphics driver and click on Properties Click on the Driver tab Select Disable Device and then Yes Select Enable Device

50GB SIM for just £8 Smarty just beefed up its 16GB SIM, instead letting you get 50GB for the first 15-months of your contract at no extra cost. That’s some of the best value for money you’ll find on a data plan right now. Smarty

Limited time offer

Just £8/month View Deal

Step

1 Open Device Manager You can locate this by typing Device Manager into the Windows search bar found in the Taskbar.

Step

2 Expand Display Adaptors This should be the sixth option down. You can expand Display Adaptors by pressing on the small arrow underneath. Step

3 Right-click on your graphics driver and click on Properties The name of your GPU should now appear to indicate your graphics driver. Right-click this, and then select Properties at the bottom of the pop-up window. Step

4 Click on the Driver tab At the top of the pop-up window, you should find a row of tabs. Click on the second one along, which should be labelled as Driver.

Step

5 Select Disable Device and then Yes Near the bottom of the window, you should find the option for Disable Device. Click on this. You’ll then get a warning pop-up message. Confirm your decision by pressing Yes. Your screen will now go black for a couple of seconds, before reappearing. You may notice that your display now looks a bit odd, but there’s no need to worry. Step

6 Select Enable Device Once your display returns after a momentary pause, then make sure to click on Enable Device. Your screen should then go black again, but will then return to normal. Your graphics driver has now been reset, and hopefully your display issues fixed.