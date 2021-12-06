 large image

How to stream The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here’s how you can tune into one of the most well-loved films of the Christmas season this year in the UK.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to settle down on the sofa with a classic movie, and there’s almost no better choice than The Muppets Christmas Carol.

Released in 1992, the film still stands as one of the best cinematic adaptations of Charles Dickens’ iconic novel (and arguably the best one yet depending on who you ask).

Keep reading on to learn how you can watch The Muppets Christmas Carol this festive season if you’re in the UK.

Where can I watch The Muppets Christmas Carol?

Although it’s very likely to be available to watch for free on TV (as it is every year), if you want to say hello to Kermit and the gang whenever you please, you will need a Disney Plus subscription to watch The Muppets Christmas Carol.

The movie is currently available right now on Disney’s streaming service and can be accessed at any time, though it is worth mentioning that if you don’t have a Disney Plus subscription then the film is also available to watch on Sky Cinema.

If you’d rather own the film then you can buy the flick on both Amazon Prime and YouTube, though do be aware that even if you are subscribed to these sites you will still have to pay a small fee.

What is The Muppets Christmas Carol about?

Based on the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, The Muppets Christmas Carol shows the importance of compassion, generosity and how we should always look out for one another.

As you’ll likely know, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, with some Muppet shenanigans thrown in for good measure. All our favourite faces get a moment to shine, with Kermit getting the small but important role of Bob Cratchit, the underpaid and overworked clerk of Scrooge.

This is the perfect film for any household and will certainly bring a little more Christmas cheer to every family this holiday season.

