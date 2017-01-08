Looking to boost your cooking skills this year? Then you’ll want to check out our definitive list of the best kitchen gadgets sure to help you on your way to becoming a master chef.

The kitchen is the hub of most households, so it’s important to buy the best gadgets and appliances that will stand up to regular use.

We’ve individually tested and reviewed every product in this roundup to make sure it’s up to our high standards. There are all sorts to consider, from fridges, dishwashers and blenders, to kettles, toasters and coffee machines.

One is a stunning four-door French-style Hisense fridge freezer, which is easy on the wallet as well as the eye. Another is the compact and powerful Morphy Richards hand mixer – our favourite mini-mixer for whipping up tasty bakes.

For the multi-tasking chef, the Mastrad Thermometer Spoon is a fun, affordable tool for cooking with ultimate precision. Like to wake up to freshly squeezed OJ? Then Smeg’s citrus juicer should be the kitchen gadget gracing your worktop.

Feeling inspired? Read on for more.

