Looking to boost your cooking skills this year? Then you’ll want to check out our definitive list of the best kitchen gadgets sure to help you on your way to becoming a master chef.
The kitchen is the hub of most households, so it’s important to buy the best gadgets and appliances that will stand up to regular use.
We’ve individually tested and reviewed every product in this roundup to make sure it’s up to our high standards. There are all sorts to consider, from fridges, dishwashers and blenders, to kettles, toasters and coffee machines.
One is a stunning four-door French-style Hisense fridge freezer, which is easy on the wallet as well as the eye. Another is the compact and powerful Morphy Richards hand mixer – our favourite mini-mixer for whipping up tasty bakes.
For the multi-tasking chef, the Mastrad Thermometer Spoon is a fun, affordable tool for cooking with ultimate precision. Like to wake up to freshly squeezed OJ? Then Smeg’s citrus juicer should be the kitchen gadget gracing your worktop.
Feeling inspired? Read on for more.
Philips Viva Airfryer health fryer
Key features:
- 1425W motor
- 0.8kg food capacity
- H276 x W292 x D266mm
Small appliances rarely combine convenience and healthy eating as much as the Philips Viva Airfryer health fryer. Not only can it make fresh fries with up to 80% less fat and perfectly crispy food from the freezer in the time it takes some ovens to preheat, it’s also a whizz at roasting vegetables, baking and grilling. There’s a recipe app to help you explore its potential (for example, it’ll bake fruit crumble, cook a rack of lamb or even roast a whole chicken).
The Airfryer’s speedy cooking is all thanks to an instant heat up and improved technology for golden brown, even results. Simply set the timer (up to 30 mins) and temperature (80C to 200C) and when you’re finished, detach the handle and pop the basket and drawer in the dishwasher, or clean by hand in less than 90 seconds. Make room for it in your kitchen and you’ll be richly rewarded. At the time of review, the Philips Viva Airfryer was available for £180.
Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer
Key features:
- 70W motor
- Dishwasher-safe removable parts
- H166 x W281 x D166mm
Smeg’s range of small appliances continues to expand, and now includes this gorgeously retro citrus juicer.
The Smeg CJF01 is classily built and available in a choice of colourful finishes. It has an incredibly quiet 70W motor that starts up from the moment you press your half-sliced citrus fruit onto the reaming cone, which is stainless steel and dishwasher-safe.
The non-drip spout can be pushed up to operate a valve that stops any unrequired juice from pouring out of the collector – a nice touch.
There are cheaper motorised citrus juicers out there, but none that look or feel as luxurious as this one. And its juicing performance is beyond reproach.
At the time of review, the Smeg CJF01 was available for £109.99.
Key features:
- 1,000W motor
- Three tools and a shredding attachment
- Stainless steel 3.9-litre bowl with splashguard
- H28.2 x W28 x D27.1cm
Part stand mixer, part multi-functional kitchen machine – if the Transformers did small appliances, they’d look like this.
The Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine is equipped with a three-zone moveable arm, seven mixing speeds and all the attachments and functions you’d expect from a premium price mixer – except without the premium price tag.
In its stand-mixer role, it beats, mixes, whisks and kneads, while a continuous feed shredder covers five types of chopping, slicing and shredding – both finely and coarsely – and grating. A citrus-press attachment transforms it into a juicer, plus there’s a mincing attachment for meat, and a blender.
Add to that a large-capacity mixing bowl and a handy storage bag for all of those precious tools, and you’ve got yourself the most versatile, powerful mixer for every stage of food prep.
View now at Amazon
At the time of the review, the Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine was available for £259
Panasonic MJ-L500 Slow Juicer
Key features:
- 150W slow juicer
- Frozen attachment for sorbets and cocktails
- H43.2 x W18.5 x D17.6cm
The Panasonic MJ-L500 might be one of the smallest juicers we’ve ever tested, but it’s definitely the most efficient.
By using a technique called “slow juicing”, which squeezes fruit and vegetables at 45rpm rather than dicing and spinning at speed, it’s designed for maximum extraction with minimal effort. It means more nutrients remain in your juices, too.
With a frozen attachment in the box, anyone on a health kick or desperate to get their kids to eat their five-a-day will love the versatility that particular attachment brings.
Newbies to juicing shouldn’t be put off by its vast talents, Simple to use, easy to clean and compact enough to stay permanently on your kitchen worktop, it’s as good for beginners as it is for more experienced juicers after a more powerful upgrade.
At the time of the review, the Panasonic MJ-L500 was available for £200
Sage Boss To Go
Key features:
- 1,000W motor
- Kinetix blade
- 2 x 500ml Tritan tumblers and 2 x flip-top lids
- H37 x Dia16cm
The Sage Boss To Go is more of an investment buy, but it’s also the best smoothie blender we’ve tested.
Smooth-edged cups that are ready to drink from without having to screw on rims, a mighty 1,000W motor that makes drinks with particles up to 42% finer, and dishwasher-safe blades all make blending a much smoother experience.
All of its parts are dishwasher-safe, making clean-up is a doddle – and unlike a lot of blenders out there, there aren’t any annoying little nooks into which food can become lodged.
Top that off with robust design and a Kinetix blade that produces silky-smooth, grit-free juices and shakes, and you’re looking at the finest smoothie blender on the market right now.
At the time of the review, the Sage Boss To Go was available for £130
Sage Smart Kettle BKE820UK
Key features
- 1.7 litre capacity, 3kW
- Two water-level indicators
- Variable temperature 80-100 degrees
- Auto shut-off
Although it’s a tad pricier than some might be prepared to pay for a kettle, we couldn’t help but name the Sage Smart Kettle as our favourite water boiler. Tea connoisseurs and coffee bean addicts, prepare for some seriously smart brewing.
The kettle sits on a base that houses an impressive seven buttons – five to let you select temperature, one for switching the kettle on, and another to activate the “Keep Warm” feature.
That keeps your boiled water hot for 20 minutes once it’s boiled. The temperature settings produce brilliantly accurate results, which is great news for both coffee and tea lovers alike.
Design-wise, the Sage Smart Kettle feels lovely in the hand. Its large see-through lids pops up smoothly for refilling, and the kettle’s chrome finish will be at home in any kitchen. If you’re put off by the price, you might want to look towards the cheaper Tefal Safe To Touch as your next best option.
At the time of the review, the Sage Smart Kettle was available for £100
Mastrad Thermometer Spoon
Key features:
- Nylon/Silicone Spoon with detachable probe
- Digital temperature reading, accurate to nearest tenth of a degree
- Measurement range: -40 to 250 degrees C
- Buttons for on/off, Celsius/Fahrenheit
Home jam makers and Sunday roast extraordinaires will get no end of use from this infinitely handy Thermometer Spoon by French kitchen utensil maker Mastrad. Combining a large nylon/silicone-blend spoon with a detachable thermometer probe, it makes the task of monitoring food both in the pan and the oven an absolute snap.
In its spoon form, the Mastrad Thermometer Spoon allows you to stir a bubbling mixture of fruit and sugar (and in our case, prosecco and edible glitter) while keeping an eye out for that all-important jam setting temperature.
The end of the probe is nestled near the tip of the spoon, giving you an accurate reading on the handle’s digital display. Unlike traditional Ethanol jam thermometers, which can sometimes be difficult to read at certain angles amidst a cloud of steam, the Mastrad’s display is clearly legible.
Slide the handle away from the spoon, and this clever tool becomes a 5-inch probe for testing meats and pastries. With an accuracy to the nearest tenth of a degree and super-speedy temperature reading, it lets you quickly and neatly check if meat is cooked without wasting valuable time dissecting it mid-cook.
There’s a handy button on the handle for memorising the maximum and minimum temperatures from its last use, too, which helps you nail the perfect tenderness every time.
If you like your cooking tools to be practical, durable and useful for all kinds of important cooking tasks, the Mastrad Thermometer Spoon is a must-have tool for your utensil pot.
View now at Amazon
At the time of the review the Mastrad Thermometer Spoon was available for £26.44
Hisense RQ560N4WC1
Key features:
- French-style fridge-freezer, 289-litre fridge space, 2 x 71-litre freezer space
- H181 x W79.4 x D70cm
- A+ energy rating
- Chilled-water container with door dispenser
The Hisense RQ560N4WC1 is an affordable, French-style fridge-freezer that will make quite the statement in your kitchen. From the in-door water dispenser and touch-control LED panel, to the stainless-steel finish and frost-free freezer compartment, there are tons of great features crammed in for a humble price tag.
The fridge is properly cavernous at 289 litres, with four full-width shelves and two big salad drawers. The whole fridge area is well lit by two side-mounted bright-white LED strips.
Downstairs, two independent compartments can be run at different temperatures to suit the contents. The lower-left drawer houses a removable “twist and serve”-style ice-cube maker, which is a nice touch.
Both the fridge and the two freezer compartments fared well in temperature tests, with the fridge achieving a narrow spread of temperatures and the freezer compartments proving equally solid performers.
View now at Amazon
At time of review, the Hisense RQ560N4WC1 was available for £750
Key features:
- 800W
- 3 heat settings
- 4.5-litre cooking pot and glass lid
- H31 x W23.5 x D16.5cm
This dinky Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Compact is the most fuss-free way to feed a crowd.
Its stripped-back design with minimal buttons and knobs, compact size and versatile hob-friendly pot makes it the most desirable slow cooker for stews, soups and everything in between. If your cooking style is chucking in a few ingredients and then forgetting about them for a few hours, this hot-pot is your friend.
Our favourite feature is the square-shaped pot, which can be popped on the hob to brown meat and seal in the flavour before placing it back on the base unit for a slow cook.
It’s made from lightweight aluminium with a non-stick coating, making it super-easy to clean. The entire unit stacks in on itself for easy storage, and that 4.5-litre capacity is big enough to feed up to four hungry mouths.
At the time of the review, the Morphy Richards Sear and Stew was available for £50
Miele G 6820 SC
Key features:
- 14 place settings and 3D cutlery tray
- Interior lighting and Wi-Fi connected
- 7 programmes and Quick PowerWash
- A+++ -20% energy efficiency
If you have a wad of cash to lay down on a top-spec dishwasher, the Miele G 6820 SC is a top-class choice. This fine £1,200 specimen comes with a Wi-Fi connection for remote control from an app, interior lighting, and some of the best washing results that money can buy. What’s more, it’s super energy efficient.
A star performer all round, the G 6820 SC comes with seven brilliant programmes, including a 69oC Hygiene programme for washing baby bottles. You access the programme settings via a one-push button, which scrolls through the menu on a dot-matrix screen.
The G 6820 SC is a sensor machine, which means it can work out how much food is deposited on a load before it kicks in, altering its wash cycle to suit what’s inside it. This is perfect for anyone who chooses not to rinse their plates before loading the dishwasher.
One feature we love is the G 6820 SC’s auto door-opening drying. It pops the door open towards the very end of the programme to let the last of the moisture evaporate.
Buy now at OGormans.co.uk from £1,150
At the time of the review, the Miele G 6820 SC was available for £1,200
KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan
Key features:
- 19-bar pump pressure
- 1.4-litre water tank
- H33 x W20.8 x D33cm
The KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan is yet another KitchenAid appliance that wins the beauty contest in its field.
Sporting KitchenAid’s iconic retro design with soft curves and a sturdy build, it will look great both as a standalone gadget and teamed with matching KitchenAid appliances. It’s available in six colours to allow you to get the perfect match.
Aesthetics aside, it’s the best machine for getting your morning hit or entertaining guests. With a large 1.4-litre water tank and a pod bin that can hold up to 14 pods, it’s a low maintenance, convenient solution for coffee-heads that find themselves frequently topping up their smaller machine.
You can choose from six drink sizes, but sadly there’s no milk function built in. You’ll have to splash that in yourself.
At the time of the review the KitchenAid Nespresso Artisan was available for £450
Tefal Cook4Me Connect
Key features:
- Digital controls
- 6-litre capacity
- 5 cook settings (pressure cook, steam, brown, simmer, reheat)
- App connectivity
- Hundreds of recipes
The Tefal Cook4Me Connect brings all the brilliant features of the original Cook4Me, but adds app connectivity to put a smart spin on pressure cooking.
With the app on your smartphone or tablet, you can keep an eye on cooking while you pop to the shops, access hundreds of recipes online to send to the cooker, and follow handy “smart” recipes.
The cooker itself comes with around 60 built-in recipes. As well as complete dishes, it can cook rice, steam vegetables and much more.
As a pressure cooker, the Cook4Me Connect cooks significantly faster than if you were making the same dish in a saucepan, so it’s great for unconfident cooks who want to wean themselves off a ready-meal and takeaway diet.
However, its app connectivity will also appeal to more advanced cooks who are seeking the perfect smart kitchen,
At the time of the review, the Tefal Cook4Me Connect was available for £300
Key Features:
- 1,500W 2hp motor
- 1.75-litre plastic jug with push-on sealed lid
- H41 x W19 x D33cm
Keen cooks and cocktail devotees alike will love this robust, powerful and versatile KitchenAid Artisan Magnetic Drive Blender.
With a control wheel for preset programmes such as Icy Drinks/Smoothies, Milkshakes, Soups/Sauces and Juice, and availability in a huge range of colours, this all-crushing kitchen whizz is sure to become a permanent fixture on your kitchen worktop.
An option for pulse mixing or constant variable speeds provides ultimate control over your mixtures, and faceted sides to the jug make it super-easy to scoop out your blended concoctions.
Unlike conventional blenders, the jug slides onto the base horizontally rather than twisting on top, which is just one of the genius extra touches that make the KitchenAid Artisan a cut above other blenders in its – albeit rather steep – price range.
View now at Amazon
At the time of the review, the KitchenAid Artisan Magnetic Drive Blender was available for £549
Key features:
- 85W motor
- whisk, 2 x beaters, 2 x dough hooks
- H31 x W9 x D19cm
It might be the smallest gadget in our kitchen roundup, but the Morphy Richards 400505 Total Control Hand Mixer serves an incredibly important purpose. With tools for whipping, mixing, beating and kneading, it’s the ideal companion for all kinds of kitchen prep.
This hardworking mixer performs well, with a soft start that helps ease it into any mixing task, a speed-control dial and a trigger that lets it mix slowly, rapidly blitz or pulse on demand.
Importantly for a handheld device, it’s incredible light and comfortable to hold, so it’s a pleasure to use when you’re combining more stubborn, time-consuming mixtures.
Whether you’re new to baking, want more help with everyday mixing, or are a confident cook, it’s a staple kitchen gadget you’ll reach for time and again.
View now at Amazon
At the time of the review, the Morphy Richards 400505 Total Control Hand Mixer was available for £60
Key features:
- Stainless-steel blending leg
- Potato masher, chopping bowl and whisk accessories
- 2 x gearboxes
- 650W
- H39 x D6.5cm
Versatility is the name of the game with the Morphy Richards 402052 Total Control hand blender.
This powerful yet lightweight blitzing tool is cleverly designed to handle important kitchen tasks like chopping and mashing first, with attachments for pureeing, ice-crushing, whisking and blending. It’s a smart all-rounder with plenty of oomph.
The Total Control’s buttons are within easy reach of your thumb, making handling it a breeze. A Turbo button sits right next to a responsive Precision Control Trigger button, which increases the power the harder your press.
Smart Response Technology means the blades speed up and slow down gradually to prevent unfortunate splatters. A rotating dial with eight speeds sits conveniently on top of the unit.
Unlike many other hand blenders, the Total Control also comes with handy lids for its chopping bowl and jug for easy blitzing and storing. Whether you’re a kitchen first-timer or an experienced chef, the sheer power and versatility of the Total Control will make it your go-to task master.
At the time of the review the Morphy Richards 402052 Total Control was available for £69.99
Haier Codo Portable Stain Remover
Key features:
- 5ml water reservoir
- Foam pad included
- 3 x AAA batteries required
If you’re a bit accident prone when it comes to food and drink, the Haier Codo portable stain remover could well be your go-to gadget, in and out of the kitchen.
Compact enough to be shoved into most bags or even a generous jacket pocket, the Codo is battery powered, and comes with a 5ml water vial, knocking head and foam pad.
It works by firing water onto the stain while the knocking head vibrates backwards and forwards – you might need a dab of detergent for tougher, dried-on stains, but we found fresh spills could often be tackled without it, usually in less than a minute.
It takes a bit of practice to master – working from the outside of the stain in is the way to go – but once we had the hang of it, we found most stains were untraceable. It arguably works best with smaller spills but larger ones are fair game too.
Rechargeable batteries could be a touch more convenient but it’s a small niggle for an otherwise excellent – and affordable – product.
Lakeland Digital Ice Cream Maker
Key features:
- Timer and digital display
- 12W
- 1.5-litre bowl with 0.5-litre working capacity
- H230 x D200 x W210mm
The Lakeland Digital Ice Cream Maker is a freeze-first model with a bit of added pizazz. Not only does it feel more sturdy than equivalent makers, it also comes with a timer and a large digital display that’ll tell you when you’re ice cream will be ready.
Putting the ice cream maker together is straightforward, and it comes with a selection of recipes to get you started. We tried making strawberry ice cream and lemon sorbet and were happy with the results of both, though the sorbet required a little extra time in the freezer to firm up.
We’d have liked an alarm to alert us to when the ice cream was ready, and a better designed lid wouldn’t go amiss either – it was pretty difficult to take off when the outside of the bowl was slippery.
Still, it makes great ice cream, is easy to clean and quiet in use. It might be a little pricier than other models at this level, but its premium build and digital timer make it worthy of consideration.
At the time of the review the Lakeland Digital Ice Cream Maker was available for £47.99
Bosch MultiTalent 3 MCM3501MGB
Key features:
- 800w motor
- Seven tools for 50 functions
- 2.3-litre bowl
The Bosch MultiTalent 3 is a lean processing machine, that can chop, slice, shred, beat, knead, whisk, grate, grind, crush, whip and blitz, all in a smart and compact package.
It’s easy to put together, if not wholly easy to understand. It takes a bit of time to familiarise yourself with all of the bits and bobs it comes with, and a quick-start guide would’ve been useful.
Still, we followed a few of the included recipes to successful make break dough, whisk egg whites, diced onions, sliced courgettes and even ground coffee. It also makes a mean milkshake in little more than 30 seconds.
Clean-up was simple thanks to most parts being dishwasher-safe, but washing by hand was equally easy too thanks to no awkward crevices.
The MultiTalent 3 excels in taking time and hassle out of fresh food prep, making it ideal for families or those on a health-kick. It’s well priced for the number of functions on offer too, and it has plenty of power for its size.
At the time of review, the Bosch MultiTalent 3 was available for £90.