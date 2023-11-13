Transform your smartphone snaps into instant photos with this incredible Instax deal

If you’re in need of the perfect Christmas pressie for any snap-happy friend or family member, we’ve got you covered. Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of Fujifilm’s Instax Square Link printer.

That’s a £35 saving on the wireless instant photo printer, bringing your total down to just £94.99. That’s more than a quarter off the printer’s usual price of £129.99.

Save £35 on the Instax Square Link Snatch up the fantastic Instax Square Link on Amazon, now only £94.99. That’s a whopping £35 off the original price or a fantastic 27% discount. Print your memories instantly with this top-notch device. Amazon

Save 27%

£94.99 View Deal

This offer is ideal for anyone searching for an easy way to preserve their memories in print and decorate their home with their favourite photos with a retro touch.

Unlike many instant cameras, an instant printer allows you to pick and choose which images you print, making it easier to save on printer cartridges as you don’t need to worry about blurry or poorly lit shots.

Opting for a printer also allows you to print your snaps when you get home, meaning you don’t need to carry a bulky camera around with you. All you need is the smartphone in your pocket to get started.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Instax Square Link fall since it launched last year, making this a fantastic time to swipe it up.

Is the Instax Square Link worth buying?

Fujifilm-owned instant camera brand Instax is back with its third Link printer and a brand new AR feature… Pros In-app editing tools give saturation and contrast a boost

Only Instax Link printer to use square film

AR Print and Instax Connect aren’t available on other printers Cons Limited editing tools

QR codes are too big

Film development takes slightly longer than advertised

The Instax Square Link is an instant printer that supports the Instax Square Instant Film.

It has a small and portable design, available in two neutral colors (Ash White and Midnight Green).

The printer features a bumpy, corrugated texture and a matte finish.

It offers basic editing options to boost saturation and contrast, as well as add filters, text, and stickers.

The Square Link app includes features like Simple Prints, Editable Prints, AR Prints, and Instax Connect.

AR Print allows you to decorate your images with augmented effects that can be viewed through a QR code on smartphones.

Instax Connect allows you to upload and decorate images before sending them to anyone with a Square Link printer.

The Square Link charges via USB-C and reaches full charge in a couple of hours.

The printer is easy to set up and use with no learning curve required.

The resulting prints are bright, detailed, but skin tones may appear washed out.

The Instax Square Link is a small wireless printer that allows you to preserve your favourite pictures and memories in retro style as an instant photo.

The Printer produces bright, detailed results and accepts Fujifilm’s Instax Square film. This gives you with a slightly larger 62 x 62mm print compared to the Instax Mini film.

All you need to do is connect your smartphone to the printer and open up the Square Link app. The handy app contains tons of features, including the ability to edit your photos, decorate them with text and stickers and even add AR effects that can be viewed by scanning a QR code in the corner of your image.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Instax Square Link review

Looking for a different deal?

The Instax Square Link is perfect when paired with a great camera phone. Make sure to check out the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22, the iPhone 13 Pro and even the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro while you’re here.