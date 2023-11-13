The Samsung Galaxy S22 is an absolute steal at Amazon

Black Friday may still be a little over a week away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers like Amazon from getting in on the deal fun a little early. That means it’s a great time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone, a snazzy pair of headphones or that air-fryer you’ve had your eye on.

If you’re on the hunt for a phone upgrade, Amazon has you covered with a particularly stand-out deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22, offering the 128GB model in Phantom Black for £449.97, a whopping £319.03 discount compared to its regular £769 price tag.

41% off deal brings Samsung Galaxy S22 down to just £450 Snag this fantastic deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S22. Priced initially at £769, it’s now only £450, saving you a whopping £319 (41%) on the RRP. Amazon

Save 41%

£450 View Deal

Though the newer Samsung Galaxy S23 has since replaced the Samsung Galaxy S22, many of the changes on offer – like the redesigned look to match the S23 Ultra – are only skin-deep, with many of the core internals, including its display and camera setup, remain identical across the two generations. That means you could potentially bag yourself a saving while not missing out on that much.

Aside from a variance of around 97p, you can see from the above chart that it’s the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been in quite some time. In fact, it’s among the cheapest it has been since it was first released back in 2022, making it a particularly tempting option for those on the hunt for a new phone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 worth buying?

A number of notable improvements Pros Strong and versatile camera

Classy design

Excellent performance Cons Lacking battery life

Small size won’t suit everyone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is an excellent compact phone

It has superb performance

The camera is excellent

Elegant design with a smooth screen

The device offers sturdy protection against wear and tear

It has a versatile triple-camera system with bright and colourful images

The phone has strong overall performance and excellent gaming performance

It features an appealing user interface with helpful additions

The battery life is underwhelming, but the fast charging is impressive

Overall, it’s a stylish choice for those looking for a manageably-sized phone with fast performance and appealing photos

Though it has since been replaced by the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S22 remains a tempting flagshi-level smartphone simply because of the sheer number of similarities between the two.

That said, the Galaxy S22 is a superb compact phone with a small but bright 6.1-inch display that feels nice to hold in the hand compared to larger options in Samsung’s collection without the downgrade in terms of spec that you sometimes see.

That means that it boasts a capable camera setup including a dedicated telephoto lens, which delivers bright and colourful images in both well-lit and low-light scenarios, along with the (older, but still capable) Exynos 2200 chipset. That chipset can power the 120Hz experience with ease, with the S22 fully capable of high-end gaming.

In fact, the only real downside to its compact dimensions is battery life, which due to the inclusion of a smaller battery meant that longevity can be a little hit-and-miss.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S22 review.

Looking for a different deal?

Of course, this isn’t the only tempting deal available in the run-up to Black Friday. In addition to covering all the best early Black Friday deals as they appear, there are tempting contract offers on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, and there’s £400 off the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you want the very best experience possible.