Amazon’s refurbished iPhone 13 Pro deal is almost too good to believe

Even though Black Friday doesn’t technically begin until 24 November 2023, there are plenty of retailers already getting in on the discount fun – and that includes Amazon, not only on brand new products but refurbished products too.

That means you can get relatively recent phones for a much cheaper price point as they’re technically second-hand – though retailers like Amazon go through a rigorous grading process to let you know what the condition is like before purchase.

With that said, Amazon is currently offering a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage in the Graphite finish for just £506 – a whopping £443 off its £949 RRP, which itself was a reduction from its original £1049 RRP when the phone was first released back in late 2021.

Though it’s a refurbished model, Amazon claims that the phone is in “excellent” condition, with Amazon stating that you can’t see any wear and tear on the phone from a distance of 30cm. Given how hefty the discount is, it’s a pretty tempting deal that’s both good for the wallet and good for the planet, with less tech headed to landfill.

As you can see from the above price tacker, it’s the cheapest the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro has been for the past month, and using Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that it’s actually the cheapest it has been since the refurbished model first hit the storefront.

That makes it a particularly tempting deal for iPhone owners searching for a budget upgrade.

Is the iPhone 13 Pro worth buying?

Though the iPhone 13 Pro has been replaced by the newer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, it still represents a high-end iPhone experience with features that still are yet to trickle down to the regular iPhones. That includes the use of a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate tech, making everything feel buttery smooth in use – much more so than even the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 13 Pro also includes a triple camera setup that includes a capable primary 12MP sensor that we felt was one of the best around at the time, along with a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP 3.5x telephoto lens that allows you to get closer to the subject without physically moving, ideal for portrait photography in particular.

It also has the impeccable build quality that iPhones, and the Pro-level iPhones in particular, are known for. This includes a stainless steel band that makes the phone feel particularly premium in the hand, as well as a much smaller notch than previous generations.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 13 Pro review.

