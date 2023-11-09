Black Friday’s big iPhone 15 deal is perfect for high-data users

The iPhone 15 is here and performing well, but if you want one with a stack of monthly data for a reasonable fee you’ll need to check out this early Black Friday deal.

It grants you a 128GB iPhone 15 with a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 250GB of monthly data allowance. All this, and it only costs £29.99 a month, with an up front fee of £129.

For such a data-rich iPhone 15 contract, so soon after the phone’s release, that’s pretty darned exceptional.

We like the iPhone 15 a lot. Our reviewer handed out a solid 4-star review, concluding that it “remains the default iPhone for most people”.

It’s received a number of decidedly Pro-shaped upgrades over previous models, including the Dynamic Island notch and the main camera sensor from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

The former gives you handy heads-up notifications and animations for things like timers and music streaming apps (as well as giving you more usable screen space), while the latter quite obviously gives you much better pictures.

Indeed, the shots you take with the iPhone 15 are better than those with last year’s Pro model, as Apple has shifted to a sharper, smarter 24MP shooting resolution.

It also helps that you get the same A16 Bionic processor as the iPhone 14 Pro, which means that the iPhone 15 is going to feel super speedy for years to come.

New this year is USB-C connectivity, which basically means that you’ll be able to use your mate’s Android charger – or the same one you use to charge your MacBook, iPad, laptop, or Android tablet. It’s a significant quality of life improvement.

Grab this data-packed Black Friday iPhone 15 contract deal, and you’ll want for nothing on the mobile phone front for some time to come.