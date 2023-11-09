Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday’s big iPhone 15 deal is perfect for high-data users

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 15 is here and performing well, but if you want one with a stack of monthly data for a reasonable fee you’ll need to check out this early Black Friday deal.

It grants you a 128GB iPhone 15 with a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 250GB of monthly data allowance. All this, and it only costs £29.99 a month, with an up front fee of £129.

For such a data-rich iPhone 15 contract, so soon after the phone’s release, that’s pretty darned exceptional.

Get the iPhone 15 with 250GB data for £29.99 a month

Get the iPhone 15 with 250GB data for £29.99 a month

The iPhone 15 with 250GB of monthly data allowance is currently going for just £29.99 a month, with an up front fee of £129.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB data
  • £29.99 a month, £129 up front
View Deal

We like the iPhone 15 a lot. Our reviewer handed out a solid 4-star review, concluding that it “remains the default iPhone for most people”.

It’s received a number of decidedly Pro-shaped upgrades over previous models, including the Dynamic Island notch and the main camera sensor from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

The former gives you handy heads-up notifications and animations for things like timers and music streaming apps (as well as giving you more usable screen space), while the latter quite obviously gives you much better pictures.

Indeed, the shots you take with the iPhone 15 are better than those with last year’s Pro model, as Apple has shifted to a sharper, smarter 24MP shooting resolution.

It also helps that you get the same A16 Bionic processor as the iPhone 14 Pro, which means that the iPhone 15 is going to feel super speedy for years to come.

New this year is USB-C connectivity, which basically means that you’ll be able to use your mate’s Android charger – or the same one you use to charge your MacBook, iPad, laptop, or Android tablet. It’s a significant quality of life improvement.

Grab this data-packed Black Friday iPhone 15 contract deal, and you’ll want for nothing on the mobile phone front for some time to come.

You might like…

Black Friday just topped its own iPhone 13 deal

Black Friday just topped its own iPhone 13 deal

Jon Mundy 17 seconds ago
Amazon’s refurbished iPhone 13 Pro deal is almost too good to believe

Amazon’s refurbished iPhone 13 Pro deal is almost too good to believe

Lewis Painter 14 mins ago
Amazon slashes the price of the excellent Sonos Move ahead of Black Friday

Amazon slashes the price of the excellent Sonos Move ahead of Black Friday

Max Parker 38 mins ago
PS5 owners need to see Walmart’s DualSense price crash

PS5 owners need to see Walmart’s DualSense price crash

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Walmart’s practically giving AirPods away with this Black Friday deal

Walmart’s practically giving AirPods away with this Black Friday deal

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Samsung’s Neo QLED TV just took a pre-Black Friday price plunge

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV just took a pre-Black Friday price plunge

Alec Evans 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.