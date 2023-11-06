Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This unlimited data iPhone 15 Pro deal is a Black Friday bargain

If you were keeping an eye out for an iPhone 15 Pro this Black Friday, there’s no need to wait for the big event. 

MobilePhonesDirect has dropped the price of the latest high-end iPhone down to just £39 upfront and £55 a month with unlimited texts, minutes and data in this brilliant mobile deal

Save big with this iPhone 15 Pro Black Friday deal. MobilePhonesDirect is currently offering the iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited O2 data for just £39 upfront and £55/month with this 24-month contract.

The iPhone 15 Pro launched less than two months ago with a starting price of £999. However, that price doesn’t include the unlimited O2 data or access to the provider’s O2 Priority perks that come with this deal. 

Add up the £39 upfront cost and £55 a month over 24 months and you’ll spend a total of £1359 over the lifetime of the iPhone 15 Pro with this deal. While that might sound steep compared to what Apple is charging, you’ll want to factor in texts, minutes and data. If you were to buy this phone outright, you’d need a mobile plan that costs less than £15 a month to match this deal – which would be quite the feat if you’re looking for unlimited data on O2. 

What we liked about the iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro on a table
Recommended

It might not be massively different, but vanilla still tastes just as good.

Pros

  • Lightweight and more comfortable to hold
  • Great camera performance in most conditions
  • Incredible A17 Pro power
  • Handy Action Button

Cons

  • Same 3x telephoto as its predecessor
  • Sluggish charging

The iPhone 15 Pro is Apple’s flagship smartphone for 2023.

The premium iPhone combines a slick new titanium design with the powerful 3nm A17 Pro chipset and a versatile triple camera that performs well in both well-lit and low-light settings.

The 6.1-inch ProMotion display is bright and smooth with the Dynamic Island making another appearance at the top of the screen and the iPhone finally supports USB-C charging, which many will find more convenient than the old Lightning standard.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in taking a step back from Apple, we’ve also spotted a fantastic deal on the Pixel 8 Pro. Head to Mobiles.co.uk to get the top-end Pixel with 250GB of 5G data for just £149 upfront and £29.99/month on iD Mobile.

