The GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card sees a 52% price crash

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card has just gotten an incredible discount for Amazon Prime Early Access.

We are now on the second and last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and it’s brought some fantastic deals to the forefront. It’s important to note that only Amazon Prime members are privy to this sale, so you will need to sign up if you want in on the action.

And one of the best deals we’ve found for gamers so far is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, which has seen its price slashed. The original price is £439.99, but it’s been discounted by £227.99, bringing the price all the way down to £212, meaning that you’re saving over 50%.

The RTX 2060 boasts real-time ray tracing so you can play supported games with better shadow and lighting effects. It also has support for DLSS, which is a video rendering technique that can boost a game’s framerate performance. This means that your GPU can better handle intensive workloads without compromising on the visual quality of your games.

In our review, we note that the RTX 2060 is ideal for gamers who are after a 1080p performance on a budget. And since this graphics card has been discounted even further, it comes in as a real bargain.

And since more games are coming out with support for technologies like DLSS and ray tracing, you will be able to play even more games with a boosted performance, including titles like Doom Eternal, F1 22, Hitman 3, Watch Dogs: Legion and multiple games from the Resident Evil series.

We expect that many people will jump on this offer, so we can’t guarantee that the RTX 2060 will stay at this price for much longer. If you’re interested in boosting your PC’s performance with a serious discount, this is not one to miss.

