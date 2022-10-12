Save big across Simba mattresses when you shop before midnight

 large image

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon’s 48-hour-long Prime Early Access Sale is just hours away from coming to a close, and what better way to round the sale off than by picking up a Simba mattress for 45% off? 

Amazon has discounted a wide range of Simba mattresses and accessories today, including the Simba Hybrid Pro, a mattress we rated 5/5 stars after testing it ourselves.

The double mattress has dropped from £1499 down to just £824.45, meaning you’ll save a massive £674.55 when you shop before midnight. 

The Simba Hybrid Pro is a high-end mattress that goes beyond basic memory foam, adding two layers of tiny Aerocoil springs for total body support and increased airflow, as well as the brand’s open-cell Simbatex foam for additional comfort. 

Simbatex is also infused with graphite, which draws heat away from the body, and topped with natural wool to keep you warm or cool depending on the season. 

Home technology editor David Ludlow gave the Simba Hybrid Pro a perfect 5 stars in our review. In his verdict, he wrote: 

“Combining open-cell foam with the company’s Aerocoil springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro is a bed-in-a-box that delivers the highest levels of comfort. In my tests, I found the mattress firm but supportive in all positions. Thanks to the internal design and layer of wool, the Hybrid Pro also rids any build up of heat quickly. Its deepness and the lack of a removable cover are two minor downsides”. 

Of course, Hybrid Pro isn’t the only mattress that’s seen a huge discount in the sale. Other mattresses that have plummeted on Amazon include the Simba Hybrid Luxe, the Simba Hybrid, and Simba Hybrid Essential, the Simba Premium and the Simba Comfort

When it comes to accessories, you can also pick up savings on the Simba Pure Pillow and the Simba Hybrid Topper, all of which are sure to pair perfectly with your new mattress. 

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your sleep with a new mattress, The Prime Early Access Sale is the ideal time to shop. Head to Amazon before midnight to save up to 45% on Simba mattresses and accessories, including £674.55 on the 5-star Simba Hybrid Pro which has dropped from £1499 to £824.45 in the sale.

