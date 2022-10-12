 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save a massive 63% on the Nintendo Switch microSD memory card

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It’s the perfect time to upgrade the storage for your Nintendo Switch thanks to this microSD deal.

As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has slashed the price of this 128GB microSD card down a whopping 63% to just £14.99.

It’s important to note that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to have access to this sale, but you will want to sign up soon if you want to get in on all the offers. And while you may want to splash out on a new monitor or a new console, now is the perfect time to pick up smaller bits of tech, like an SD card, now that they’re on offer.

This SanDisk 128GB microSD card now has 63% off

This SanDisk 128GB microSD card now has 63% off

There has never been a better time to upgrade your Switch’s storage thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

  • Amazon
  • Save 63% with this deal
  • Now just £14.99
View Deal

That’s where this SanDisk microSD card comes in; specifically developed to be used with the Nintendo Switch and licenced by Nintendo, this is the ideal choice if you’re looking to upgrade your storage.

SanDisk claims that this has transfer rates of up to 100MB/s so you can load up your games even faster, and it comes with the ability to store digital games and additional content in one place, so you can play your favourite games on the go without needing to worry about deleting old titles or screenshots.

This deal focuses on the 128GB variation, but you can find discounted prices on the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models as well if you’re looking for even more storage to maintain your library of Nintendo titles.

This SanDisk 128GB microSD card now has 63% off

This SanDisk 128GB microSD card now has 63% off

There has never been a better time to upgrade your Switch’s storage thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

  • Amazon
  • Save 63% with this deal
  • Now just £14.99
View Deal

At such an incredible discount, this deal is not something you want to miss out on. And since we can’t guarantee that it will last until midnight, you might want to jump on this deal now before it ends.

We are now on the second and final day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and we have found some incredible deals. If you want to see all of the best deals we’ve found, make sure you click on the link prior to our live blog so you can stay updated.

You might like…

Save big across Simba mattresses when you shop before midnight

Save big across Simba mattresses when you shop before midnight

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Get £30 off the Jabra Elite 3 buds in this Prime Early Access deal

Get £30 off the Jabra Elite 3 buds in this Prime Early Access deal

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
KitchenAid Classic stand mixer gets a fantastic Prime Day price cut

KitchenAid Classic stand mixer gets a fantastic Prime Day price cut

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Save nearly 50% on the Aftershokz bone conduction headphones

Save nearly 50% on the Aftershokz bone conduction headphones

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
Save 17% on an Apple iMac through Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Save 17% on an Apple iMac through Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
This 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max has loads of storage and a hefty discount

This 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max has loads of storage and a hefty discount

Peter Phelps 9 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.