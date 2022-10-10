Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals: Live and updated all day
We’re now two weeks into October, meaning Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is upon us.
The retailer’s new Autumn sale kicks off today, offering Prime members a sneak peek at some of the deals to come this holiday season.
For those thinking Prime Day was only a couple of months ago, you’re absolutely right. However, that hasn’t stopped Amazon from squeezing in a second Prime-exclusive sale to draw subscribers in with special “Early Access” offers ahead of Black Friday.
Whether you have an occasion to shop for ahead of Black Friday, are in need of some new tech or are just keen to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, the Early Access Sale offers an early opportunity to secure a deal ahead of the late November rush.
FAQs
This year, Prime Early Access takes place on October 11 to October 12. This means that, as with Prime Day, you’ll have all of two days to nab a deal.
Prime Early Access is Amazon’s newest Prime-exclusive sale taking place this October.
The sale comes just three months after Prime Day and one month before Black Friday, giving Prime members an extra chance to pick up a discount through the online retailer before the annual November sale.
Prime Early Access will cover pretty much every corner of amazon from clothes to cosmetics to kitchen gadgets to toys, though we will of course be focusing on all the top tech deals here at Trusted Reviews.
Check back during the event for all the best deals as we catch them.
The most obvious difference between the Prime Early Access Sale and Black Friday is the date – Black Friday takes place at the end of November (traditionally, the Friday following Thanksgiving) every year.
The Prime Early Access Sale will take place more than a month earlier in October.
The Early Access Sale also differs from Black Friday in that it’s a Prime-exclusive sale. This means you’ll need to be a Prime Member – or sign up for a Prime trial – to take advantage of the offers, as is also a requirement for Prime Day.
Finally, the Early Access Sale will likely be smaller than Black Friday, as it’s a shorter sale and is advertised as a preview for the main event next month.
Amazon has also hinted at price drops across a number of products from major tech brands ahead of the event.
These include 80% off the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV and 70% off the 50-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K QLED TV, as well as up to 50% off headphones and speakers from companies like Bose, Sony and JBL.
Amazon will be slashing up to 55% off select Echo devices and Amazon Fire tablets, as well as 45% off vacuums from Shark and iRobot. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, you’ll be able to save up to 40% off products from Keurig, Ninja and Vitamix.
If you’re in the market for a new PC, Amazon is also offering savings of up to 35% on laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and LG.
Prime members can even save 15% on Peloton bikes, along with 25% on accessories and apparel this Prime Early Access Sale.
There are also tons of other deals on clothes, toys, hair products, skincare, power tools and more. You can find all the deals we know so far in Amazon’s press release, but new deals will also drop every 30 minutes during select periods of the event, so make sure to check back regularly for new deals.