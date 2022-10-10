Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals: Live and updated all day

We’re now two weeks into October, meaning Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is upon us.

The retailer’s new Autumn sale kicks off today, offering Prime members a sneak peek at some of the deals to come this holiday season.

For those thinking Prime Day was only a couple of months ago, you’re absolutely right. However, that hasn’t stopped Amazon from squeezing in a second Prime-exclusive sale to draw subscribers in with special “Early Access” offers ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you have an occasion to shop for ahead of Black Friday, are in need of some new tech or are just keen to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, the Early Access Sale offers an early opportunity to secure a deal ahead of the late November rush.

