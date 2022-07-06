 large image

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

Looking to sign up for Amazon Prime and dive into all the benefits that come with it? Here’s our easy-to-follow guide to get you signed up in time for Prime Day 2022.

As one of the largest online retailers in the world, it’s rare these days to find someone who hasn’t shopped on Amazon at some time or another, but there’s a whole lot more that you can get out of the site if you’re signed up to Amazon Prime.

In addition to its main draw of next-day delivery, Amazon Prime affords users access to the various shows and films of Prime Video, alongside a complimentary Deliveroo Plus membership for those late-night food deliveries, plus several other perks.

The best part is that if you’re completely new to Amazon Prime then you can get your first month for free when you sign up. If that sounds good then these are the steps you need to follow.

What you’ll need

  • A laptop or desktop computer where you can access the ‘desktop version’ of Amazon’s website
  • A debit or credit card, the information from which will be used for payment after the first free month is over.

The short version

  • Go to Amazon.co.uk
  • Click on the ‘Prime’ tab
  • Click on ‘start your 30-day free trial’
  • Enter your credit/debit card information and follow the instructions

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Amazon.co.uk

    Open up your browser of choice on a laptop or a desktop computer and type in www.amazon.co.uk in the search bar.Amazon Gaming

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the ‘Prime’ tab

    Move the cursor up to the top of the page and select the ‘Prime’ link from the main row of categories.The 'Prime' tab can be found on the Amazon homepage

  3. Step
    3

    Click on ‘Start your 30-day free trial

    At this point you’ll be on the sign-up page for Amazon Prime, and you’ll see a large banner in the centre of the page stating ‘Start your 30-day free trial’. Click on it. If you’re not already signed in then you will be prompted to do so at this point.The free trial sign up page for Amazon Prime

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your credit/debit card information and follow the instructions

    While you don’t have to pay anything to embark on the free trial, Amazon does require some credit/debit card details in the event that you wish to continue your Prime membership. Follow the steps onscreen and you’ll be signed up for Amazon Prime.Put your credit/debit card details in to sign up to Amazon Prime

FAQs

Why does Amazon require bank details for the free trial?

While you won’t be charged for signing up for Prime’s 30-day free trial, Amazon still asks for credit/debit card details in the event that you wish to continue your membership and pay for Prime on a monthly or annual basis.

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the UK?

Amazon Prime comes with a monthly fee of £7.99, but there is an annual fee of £79 that works out to be slightly cheaper in the long run.

What do you get with Amazon Prime?

In addition to next-day delivery, Prime subscribers also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading, just to name a few perks.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

