How to sign up to Amazon Prime

Looking to sign up for Amazon Prime and dive into all the benefits that come with it? Here’s our easy-to-follow guide to get you signed up in time for Prime Day 2022.

As one of the largest online retailers in the world, it’s rare these days to find someone who hasn’t shopped on Amazon at some time or another, but there’s a whole lot more that you can get out of the site if you’re signed up to Amazon Prime.

In addition to its main draw of next-day delivery, Amazon Prime affords users access to the various shows and films of Prime Video, alongside a complimentary Deliveroo Plus membership for those late-night food deliveries, plus several other perks.

The best part is that if you’re completely new to Amazon Prime then you can get your first month for free when you sign up. If that sounds good then these are the steps you need to follow.

What you’ll need

A laptop or desktop computer where you can access the ‘desktop version’ of Amazon’s website

A debit or credit card, the information from which will be used for payment after the first free month is over.

The short version

Go to Amazon.co.uk

Click on the ‘Prime’ tab

Click on ‘start your 30-day free trial’

Enter your credit/debit card information and follow the instructions

Step

1 Go to Amazon.co.uk Open up your browser of choice on a laptop or a desktop computer and type in www.amazon.co.uk in the search bar. Step

2 Click on the ‘Prime’ tab Move the cursor up to the top of the page and select the ‘Prime’ link from the main row of categories. Step

3 Click on ‘Start your 30-day free trial ‘ At this point you’ll be on the sign-up page for Amazon Prime, and you’ll see a large banner in the centre of the page stating ‘Start your 30-day free trial’. Click on it. If you’re not already signed in then you will be prompted to do so at this point. Step

4 Enter your credit/debit card information and follow the instructions While you don’t have to pay anything to embark on the free trial, Amazon does require some credit/debit card details in the event that you wish to continue your Prime membership. Follow the steps onscreen and you’ll be signed up for Amazon Prime.