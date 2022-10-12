 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Save nearly 50% on the Aftershokz bone conduction headphones

If you’re a runner or a cycler, this deal is for you. Amazon has just slashed the price of the Trusted Reviews-recommended Aftershokz Aeropex by over £65. 

The bone conduction headphones have dropped to just £83.96 in the Prime Early Access Sale. That’s a 44% saving on the usually £149.99 headphones when you visit Amazon for a limited time only. 

The Aftershokz Aeropex are a pair of headphones that use bone conduction technology to help the wearer retain spatial awareness while running or cycling. The tech works by using vibrations to send sound directly to your inner ear through the bones in your upper cheek and jaw, bypassing the eardrum entirely. 

Not only does this improve awareness of obstacles like cars and bikes when running, but it also keeps the headphones comfortable. 

The Aeropex have a water and sweat resistance rating of IP67 and support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, as well as CVC 8.0 for clear calls. The headphones also have an 8-hour battery life, which should get you through any run, cycle or marathon you require of them. 

We awarded the Aftershokz Aeropex an admirable 4.5/5 stars in our review. Thomas Deehan wrote: 

“If you’re a runner or cyclist who wants to enjoy music on the go without completely giving up spatial awareness, then the Aftershokz Aeropex are a best buy. Clean and clear audio quality complements a long battery life with a comfortable, lightweight design”. 

If you’re in need of a new pair of running headphones, this is a fantastic opportunity to pick some Aftershokz up with a discount. Shop today to get the Aftershokz Aeropex for £83.96 down from £149.95 and save 44% on the bone conduction headphones.

