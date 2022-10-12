 large image

KitchenAid Classic stand mixer gets a fantastic Prime Day price cut

Hannah Davies
If you’re looking to improve your baking skills, this deal on the KitchenAid Classic stand mixer is definitely worth a look. The 4.3L version has dropped to just £375.99 in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. 

The Classic stand mixer would usually set you back £530, meaning you’ll save yourself £154.01 by shopping for one day only. That’s 29% off the popular kitchen appliance while the Prime sale lasts. 

Get the KitchenAid Classic stand mixer for just £375.99 on Amazon

Get the KitchenAid Classic stand mixer for just £375.99 on Amazon

Save £154 when you buy the KitchenAid Classic in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and get it for just £375.99. That’s 29% off the usually £530 4.3L stand mixer when you shop today. However, you’ll want to act fast – this deal expires at midnight tonight. 

  • Amazon
  • Save 29%
  • £375.99
View Deal

The KitchenAid Classic is a silver stand mixer with a 4.3L stainless steel bowl and a powerful 10-speed direct drive motor. 

While you most likely know the KitchenAid as a baking tool that helps you mix ingredients and knead dough quickly and easily, the appliance can be used to make other foods, like mash and pasta, too. 

It comes with a range of standard attachments that connect to the single multipurpose attachment hub, including a dough hook, whisk and flat beater. You can also pick up additional attachments, like a pasta cutter and even an ice cream maker, though these are sold separately. 

The Classic has a full metal finish with a smooth tilt-head design, offering easy access to the bowl. When in use, the planetary action of the motor ensures your mixtures of quickly and evenly incorporated inside the bowl. 

While we haven’t tested the Classic ourselves, we have reviewed plenty of KitchenAid tools, including other stand mixers and appliances from the Classic line, and have continuously been impressed by the brand. 

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a stand mixer, now is a great time to shop one from a well-loved brand. Head to Amazon today to save £154 and get the KitchenAid Classic for £375.99 instead of £530. 

You’ll want to act fast though – this offer ends at midnight on October 12.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

