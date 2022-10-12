Get £30 off the Jabra Elite 3 buds in this Prime Early Access deal

Amazon Prime Early Access has brought us some great deals, including this discount on the Jabra Elite 3.

We’re on the second and final day of Amazon Prime Early Access, meaning that there is limited time to get your hands on some discounted tech. To get in on the sale you will need to be an Amazon Prime member, and you will want to sign up fast as the sale ends at midnight.

We’ve been rounding up all of the best discounts available, and now we’ve come across another fantastic audio deal. The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds have gone on sale, bringing the price all the way down from £79.99 to just £49.99, with an overall saving of £30.

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are now £30 cheaper The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the great deals have stopped. The Jabra Elite 3 are now on sale for just £49.99. Amazon

Save £30 with this deal

Now just £49.99 View Deal

We reviewed the Jabra Elite 3, awarding them 4.5-stars as well as a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, thanks to their comfortable fit and long battery life.

They come with three different sizes of silicon ear tips to find the perfect fit, and boast an IP55 water-resistance rating, meaning that they are protected from dust and low water pressure from any direction.

In terms of sound, we felt the 6mm drivers offered rich-sounding low end, along with a balanced sound that can be tweaked in the Sound+ companion app. They worked well across a variety of genres, with jazz tracks sounding dynamic and nuanced, offering both energy and clarity.

Plus, we found that the earbuds can last over 8 hours before needing to be recharged, meaning that you won’t need to worry about finding a plug socket on any long train journeys.

Overall, these earbuds offer a balanced and great sound for the price and are definitely a steal with the added £30 off. If you’re after a reliable and comfortable pair of earbuds, you will want to jump on this offer before it ends.