Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Save 17% on an Apple iMac through Amazon's Prime Early Access sale

Amazon is letting you save 17% on the price off the Apple iMac 2020 27-inch as part of its ongoing Prime Early Access sale.

You can currently grab Apple’s 2020 iMac 27-inch for £1,914.99, which means that you’ll save £384.01 from the RRP. It’s not often that you get the opportunity to save 17% on a brand new Apple iMac.

For that price you’re getting Apple’s iMac 2020 in its top configuration. This includes a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, and a 512GB SSD, which complements that stunning 27-inch 5120 x 2880 Retina 5K display.

On the connectivity front you’re looking at two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, four USB-A ports, and a gigabit ethernet port. It also comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse 2.

We called the iMac 2020 “a fantastic machine” in our 4.5 stars out of 5 review. “It’s versatile, customisable and suitable for everyone from home workers looking for an all-in-one solution to professionals put off by the iMac Pro eyewatering price,” we concluded.

Apple stopped selling this model back in March, when it was also reported that the company has no plans for a replacement model. If the 24-inch 4K display of the sole available iMac model simply doesn’t cut the mustard, or even if you don’t like the garish new design of the latest iMacs, this Amazon deal might be your best bet.

You’d better decide quickly if you are mulling a swoop for this modern classic. Amazon’s Prime Early Access event only has hours to run.

