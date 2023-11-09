Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fix your webcam woes with 10% off the Logitech C505

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

It’s a hybrid working world and we’re just living in it. Hybrid working has taken off astronomically and online meetings are the norm. If you need a webcam or your current one is naff, 10% off this Logitech camera should fix your problem.

Webcams range greatly in terms of quality, features and price. It can be pretty confusing. If you want a cheap and cheerful one, Amazon has you covered, with 11% off the Logitech C505 HD webcam right now.

Save 11% on the Logitech C505 HD Webcam, now only £30.99

Snag a fantastic deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Logitech C505 HD. Enjoy a significant reduction of 11%. Now available at just £30.99.

This isn’t a huge saving but you need a bit of perspective when looking at deals on already super cheap devices. This typically costs £35 and you’re getting a cheeky fiver off, making the cost even more palatable. It’s a small discount on a device that can save you a lot of bad webcam-related stress.

Let’s investigate the price history to make sure you’re getting a good offer here. The outlook is strong, with the C505 HD costing £35 since the beginning of August. As such, the £5 off we’re touting is a true saving. It gets better if you look further back. The price of this webcam was above £40 for most of 2023.

Is the Logitech C505 HD worth buying?

Logitech C505 HD
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A hassle-free webcam well suited to work

Pros

  • Small, unassuming presence
  • Plug and play compatibility is excellent
  • Sturdy build quality

Cons

  • No additional software may be a bugbear for some
  • Images can be a tad grainy
  • The Logitech C505 HD is a great webcam with a convenient conferencing solution.
  • It has an unassuming design that blends in with most monitors.
  • The webcam offers a plug-and-play connection with a long cable.
  • The image quality at 720p/30fps is decent enough, although it can be grainy.
  • The microphone pickup is excellent for its price point.
  • It is compatible with a wide range of devices thanks to its USB-A plug.
  • The lack of additional software may be fiddly for some users.
  • Low-light performance is decent, but the lower resolution becomes apparent.
  • The Logitech C505 HD is a good all-round package for a reasonable price.
  • It’s designed as a workhorse product that keeps on working reliably.

So what are you buying? Well, it’s a dainty bit of kit, so you don’t need to worry about this webcam adding unwanting clunk to your setup. It’ll sit nearly on top of your monitor of choice. Setup is easy, with a plug-and-play approach. If you do need to take it on the go, you don’t need to worry about the odd knock as it’s well-built.

In terms of the camera and microphone quality, the 720p/30fps combination is more than passable and it performs well in low light. The microphone is truly astonishing for such a low cost too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Logitech C505 HD review

Looking for a different deal?

Not sure this deal is for you? Or looking to expand your computing setup further? There are deals on an excellent AOC Gaming monitor right now, as well as a top-notch Razer Huntsman keyboard. Also, check out our early Black Friday deals live blog for all the latest and greatest offers.

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

