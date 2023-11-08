Grab 20% off this excellent Razer gaming keyboard

Looking to up your PC gaming prowess this deals season? This early Black Friday offering courtesy of Razer and Amazon could sort you right out, with nearly £30 trimmed off the price.

If you commit a ton of hours to PC gaming then you want peripherals that help and not hinder you right? The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is an exciting optical-mechanical keyboard for you to consider, now with £29 off at a price of just £159.97.

Unfortunately, good gaming peripherals don’t come cheap, especially when looking at a quality brand like Razer. And, that’s why a decent discount on one of their top-performing gaming keyboards is a welcome sight. It’s a full-size offering and comes with a useful wrist rest, giving you all you need to compete in your competitive gaming sessions. Under £160 for such a high-end piece of kit is a rarity.

Looking way back at the original RRP of the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog, you’ll see that this deal brings it down to almost £100 less than the OG £250 cost. In terms of how we arrived at this pleasing deal today, the keyboard has come in at just under £189 over the last month or so, making for the around 20% saving you’re able to get today. Earlier in the year, the price did come in slightly lower at around £175 but still hadn’t slipped as low as this £159 offer.

Is the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog worth buying?

Razer's new gaming keyboard features controller-esque skills Pros Analog switches can be a game-changer

Crisp backlighting

Sturdy build quality Cons Immense cost

Software programming can be fiddly

Can be super-loud

– The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has analog switches, which provide controller-like accuracy.

– It has a sturdy build quality and stunning overall looks.

– The keyboard includes super-speedy optical switches and Chroma backlighting.

– The Huntsman V2 Analog is one of the best gaming keyboards currently available.

– It is priced at £249.99/€269.99/$249.99, making it a high-end option.

– The military-grade construction ensures durability and minimal deck flex.

– The keyboard has a classy and utilitarian design with sharp edges and matte black colour.

– It includes multimedia controls such as a volume knob and play/pause buttons.

– The double-shot PBT keycaps offer greater durability and better backlighting visibility.

– Synapse 3 software allows for extensive customisation options, including adjustable actuation points.

This keyboard may be a couple of years old now but that doesn’t change its excellence. The Huntsman V2 Analog offers a sturdy construction that not only makes it feel worth its premium price but accommodates those high-end analog switches. These switches reward a lighter keypress, providing a pleasant tactility with each press. The quality performance and design are backed up with useful additional controls, such as those of the multimedia variety as well as powerful Razer Synapse 3 software that offers a ton more customisation.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review

