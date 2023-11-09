This AOC Gaming monitor is a steal for competitive gamers

Black Friday is a great time to kit out your home gaming setup and this deal from AOC and Amazon would sweeten your video game experience. This 240Hz gaming monitor is £40 off right now.

Gaming gear can get rather expensive, especially for serious gaming, but this deal on Amazon gives you the excellent AOC Gaming 25G3ZM for just £138.97, at 22% off.

Save £40 on the AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK, now only £138.97 Grab the highly-rated AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK on Amazon now for just £138.97, a fantastic saving of £40.03. That’s a huge 22% discount on this top-tier gaming monitor. Amazon

Save 22%

£138.97 View Deal

Not only do high refresh rate monitors require a lot of horsepower to run, they can demand a lot of cash to acquire a decent one. This deal brings the highly-rated AOC offered to under £150, and you still get a beefy 240Hz as well as gaming-friendly features. It’s a great early Black Friday offer.

As we close in on Black Friday, you might come across many “deals” that show a messy price history and may feel you leaving like you might not be getting a true saving. This AOC Gaming pick is far from one of those. Since February, it’s been priced at the £179 that we’re measuring this welcome £40 saving from. It was also up a bit higher at £189 at the beginning of 2023. This is a great legitimate deal.

Is the AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK worth buying?

Tremendously impressive gaming chops at a low-cost Pros 240Hz refresh rate

Exceptional value

Impressive colour accuracy

Strong colour gamut coverage Cons Some visible ghosting

No USB connectivity

Could be brighter

HDMI and DP connectors not latest spec

The AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a near 4000:1 contrast ratio.

It is priced at less than £200, making it excellent value for money.

The monitor uses a VA panel, which is ideal for gaming.

It has a compact design with narrow bezels, giving it a sleek appearance.

The stand allows for height adjustment, swivel, and tilt.

The menu system includes various gaming color and motion settings.

The display has solid gamut coverage and an impressive contrast ratio.

It supports adaptive sync and works well with both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync.

The monitor has good color accuracy and uniformity across the screen.

While there is some ghosting visible, it is not distracting during gameplay.

This gaming monitor from AOC already offers tremendous value for money, even before savings, and that was a huge part of our review. Despite its sub-£200 price, you are getting a 240Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution, an ideal combination for players focused on competitive titles where speed is king. The VA technology backs up its gaming chops further too.

So, what’s the catch? Well, it isn’t in the design which remains trim and brings narrow bezels around the display. The stand offers plenty of adjustment, while AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. There’s strong colour accuracy as well. The only downsides are a bit of visible ghosting and middling brightness.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK review

Looking for a different deal?

No elite gaming setup would be complete without a quality keyboard to match up with a top-notch gaming monitor. Razer has the answer, with nearly £30 lopped off the Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard in this early Black Friday deal.