Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This AOC Gaming monitor is a steal for competitive gamers

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Black Friday is a great time to kit out your home gaming setup and this deal from AOC and Amazon would sweeten your video game experience. This 240Hz gaming monitor is £40 off right now.

Gaming gear can get rather expensive, especially for serious gaming, but this deal on Amazon gives you the excellent AOC Gaming 25G3ZM for just £138.97, at 22% off.

Save £40 on the AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK, now only £138.97

Save £40 on the AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK, now only £138.97

Grab the highly-rated AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK on Amazon now for just £138.97, a fantastic saving of £40.03. That’s a huge 22% discount on this top-tier gaming monitor.

  • Amazon
  • Save 22%
  • £138.97
View Deal

Not only do high refresh rate monitors require a lot of horsepower to run, they can demand a lot of cash to acquire a decent one. This deal brings the highly-rated AOC offered to under £150, and you still get a beefy 240Hz as well as gaming-friendly features. It’s a great early Black Friday offer.

As we close in on Black Friday, you might come across many “deals” that show a messy price history and may feel you leaving like you might not be getting a true saving. This AOC Gaming pick is far from one of those. Since February, it’s been priced at the £179 that we’re measuring this welcome £40 saving from. It was also up a bit higher at £189 at the beginning of 2023. This is a great legitimate deal.

Is the AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK worth buying?

Left Angle - AOC 25G3ZM/BK
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Tremendously impressive gaming chops at a low-cost

Pros

  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • Exceptional value
  • Impressive colour accuracy
  • Strong colour gamut coverage

Cons

  • Some visible ghosting
  • No USB connectivity
  • Could be brighter
  • HDMI and DP connectors not latest spec
  • The AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a near 4000:1 contrast ratio.
  • It is priced at less than £200, making it excellent value for money.
  • The monitor uses a VA panel, which is ideal for gaming.
  • It has a compact design with narrow bezels, giving it a sleek appearance.
  • The stand allows for height adjustment, swivel, and tilt.
  • The menu system includes various gaming color and motion settings.
  • The display has solid gamut coverage and an impressive contrast ratio.
  • It supports adaptive sync and works well with both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync.
  • The monitor has good color accuracy and uniformity across the screen.
  • While there is some ghosting visible, it is not distracting during gameplay.

This gaming monitor from AOC already offers tremendous value for money, even before savings, and that was a huge part of our review. Despite its sub-£200 price, you are getting a 240Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution, an ideal combination for players focused on competitive titles where speed is king. The VA technology backs up its gaming chops further too.

So, what’s the catch? Well, it isn’t in the design which remains trim and brings narrow bezels around the display. The stand offers plenty of adjustment, while AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. There’s strong colour accuracy as well. The only downsides are a bit of visible ghosting and middling brightness.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK review

Looking for a different deal?

No elite gaming setup would be complete without a quality keyboard to match up with a top-notch gaming monitor. Razer has the answer, with nearly £30 lopped off the Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard in this early Black Friday deal.

You might like…

This fantastic Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker is hard to resist thanks to a huge discount

This fantastic Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker is hard to resist thanks to a huge discount

Alec Evans 21 mins ago
Save £190 on this 5-star Kenwood kMix before Black Friday has even started

Save £190 on this 5-star Kenwood kMix before Black Friday has even started

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
Fix your webcam woes with 10% off the Logitech C505

Fix your webcam woes with 10% off the Logitech C505

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
Get almost £600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this Black Friday bargain

Get almost £600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Oppo’s Find N2 Flip folding phone is the same price as the Pixel 7a

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip folding phone is the same price as the Pixel 7a

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Black Friday just topped its own iPhone 13 deal

Black Friday just topped its own iPhone 13 deal

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.