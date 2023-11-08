Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Early Black Friday Deals Live: See the best offers now available

Even though we’re still a few weeks out from Black Friday on the calendar, that hasn’t stopped retailers from dropping their Black Friday deals early.

Anyone who shopped with us last year (or even the year before that) won’t be too surprised by what’s going on right now. While the Black Friday sale used to be relegated to a single weekend, it has gradually sprawled into a week-long event before evolving into what it is now – an entire month’s worth of bargains.

Big name retailers like Currys, AO and John Lewis kicked things off early last year, and it’s been no exception this time around with several retailers offering up a ‘Black Friday price promise’ wherein shoppers can recuperate the difference if a product already discounted falls even further later in the month. It’s a great concept, but it does mean that the sale is well and truly on with shoppers out there looking to bag a bargain before anyone else can.

While it’s certainly competitive out there, we’ll be in your corner from now until the very end of the Black Friday sale, ensuring that you see the absolute best Black Friday deals as soon as they’re live. Of course, due to the fast moving nature of Black Friday, we recommend keeping this page bookmarked (or at least open on a separate tab) as we’ll be updating it constantly.

Whether it’s for a new smartphone, a fitness tracker for the New Year or even a handy air fryer to speed up your cooking time, we’ll be covering it all here. Just keep on scrolling to see the latest batch of early Black Friday deals.

When does Black Friday start?

If you want to get technical about it, Black Friday 2023 officially begins on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving. However, that hasn’t stopped almost all major retailers from dropping their Black Friday deals ahead of time. At present, Amazon is among the few that have abstained, choosing to wait until later in the month before dropping its own Black Friday bargains.

Live Blog

Lewis Painter

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a budget phone at Amazon at just £278.87, offering a healthy £170.13 off the £449 RRP. There is a catch though; it's a German import of the phone, which means you don't get the usual manufacturer's warranty.

Thomas Deehan

When it comes to vacuuming inside your car or in hard to reach places, a handheld cleaner is a much better option which is why this phenomenal discount on Shark's WandVac 2.0 is well worth nabbing. The handheld vacuum, which previously went for £179.99, is just £99.99 in the Black Friday sale.

Thomas Deehan

Android users in need of a high-end low-cost upgrade should look no further than this Galaxy S23 bargain. You can get Samsung's incredible handset with 250GB data for just £27.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

