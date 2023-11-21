Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

You can already save £150 on the new MacBook Pro M3

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Well, we didn’t think we’d be here already. Black Friday hasn’t even started yet and Apple’s newly released MacBook Pro M3 family of devices has already gotten a huge discount.

We’ve yet to review the new M3 MacBook Pro models so can’t give them our seal of approval but they look set to be an incremental upgrade on what has gone before, and this discount is a pleasant surprise for such new devices. The laptop is on sale right now, with the new MacBook Pro M3 now just £1,549.97, down from £1,699. You can also grab the M3 Pro version, also down £150, to £1,949.97.

Admittedly, MacBook Pro laptops are expensive devices so you should only be considering them if you know you’ll take advantage of their advanced creative capabilities. Given the high price tag, it’s great to see them discounted so soon after launch to ease the blow on your wallet.

So, where has this great deal come from? It’s been around for a week or so, with the M3 MacBook Pro originally starting at £1,699 before dropping down £150 to this low price recently. Around Black Friday, Apple itself doesn’t get in on the discounts. Instead, it offers gift cards alongside its purchase, which is nice but it isn’t quite as satisfying as a direct discount.

The new MacBook Pro models with M3 chips aren’t a reinvention. Apple hasn’t touted a big leap in performance from the previous M2 family, instead making clear that these chips are streets ahead of the Intel and M1 components you might still have inside your older MacBook. Nevertheless, the current MacBook Pro norm offers a crisp Mini LED display, a wide range of ports, big trackpads and pleasing keyboards. The latest M3 models also offer enhancements to graphics through technologies called hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Dynamic Caching.

Looking for a different deal?

If this isn’t the laptop deal for you, do check out our Best Black Friday Laptop Deals page, where you can find a bunch more top picks. We also found another computing bargain in the form of the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 router, reduced by £70 down to £139. For a wider range of offers, delve into our Early Black Friday Deals page, featuring a live blog of the best deals around.

