Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Live
With the end of the Black Friday sale fast approaching, we’re all running out of time to secure a bargain ahead of Christmas. To ensure a stress-free shopping experience, we’ve rounded up the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals right here.
Our team of experts have been hopping between all of the major online laptop retailers in search of the absolute best bargains. We’ve compiled a list of our top finds just below, while also using a live blog further down so we can highlight the latest and greatest deals.
We’ve made sure to include a variety of different laptops in our bargain hunt, championing discounts for Chromebooks, MacBooks, productivity powerhouses, gaming machines and everything in between.
There isn’t much time left to score a bargain, so you may end up having to spend hundreds more on the same laptop if you delay your purchase. If you’re keen to buy a new laptop, there’s no better time than the present.
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- MacBook Air M1 – Was £919, Now £879
- Dell XPS 13 4K – Was £1549, Now £1349.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 – Was £349.99, Now £249.99
- Razer Blade 15 – Was £2149.99, Now £1419
- LG Gram 17 – Was £1849.99, Now £1464.99
- Huawei MateBook 14 – Was £699.99, Now £599.99
- ASUS ROG Z13 Flow – Was £1899.99, Now £1398
- Honor MagicBook 15 – Was £649.99, Now £489.99
- Asus Vivobook 15 OLED – Was £1049.99, Now £799.99
FAQs
Apple is currently offering £250 Gift Cards when you purchase a Mac on its online store. You’ll also be able to find the odd discounted MacBook on third-party retailers.
November is typically the best month to buy a laptop thanks to all of the Black Friday deals.
This differs for each retailer, but most (including Amazon) will end their sale on 28th Monday.
(If you can’t see the deals below then you may need to switch off your ad blocker)
Live Blog
The HP Envy 13 has terrific specs for the price, including an i7 Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB SSD. You'll struggle to find specs as good as these elsewhere for less than £1000.
Now available for just £899.99 (was £1095.50)
In need of speedy and affordable productivity laptop? The Honor MagicBook 16 should be right at the top of your shortlist following a mighty £180 price slash for Black Friday. It features a 16-inch Full HD screen, Ryzen 5 processor and a 512GB SSD.
Now available for just £669.99 (was £849.99)
The Dell G5 gaming laptop is now available for just £899.99 following a hefty £121 price chop. That's one of the best laptop bargains of the day considering the specs.
The Dell G5 is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. You even get a 512GB SSD to make sure you've plenty of space for your Steam library of games.
All-in-one PCs can take the hassle out of needing to establish a set-up piece by piece, and the Lenovo Yoga AIO comes with severeal unique features under the hood, not to mention its significantly lower price point.
Now available for just £999.99 (WAS £1249.99)
As an inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop, you'll be hard pressed to find a better offer than what's currently available for the stylish and portable Microsoft Surface Go 3.
Now available for just £439 (WAS £499)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 represents one of the best Black Friday bargains of the week. It's available for just £249.99 following a hefty £100 price cut.
The Chromebook has a detachable keyboard, allowing you to use it like a tablet whenever you fancy, and a 10.95-inch 2K display that is handy for watching Netflix and the like on the go.
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has seen a monumental £730 price cut for Black Friday, taking the price down to just £1419. This represents an absolute bargain, considering the portable is powered by an i7 Intel Core processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.
If you've been looking to upgrade your laptop with the help of a Black Friday discount then you may want to check out this 40% discount on the Asus Vivobook 15, which has taken the price all the way down from £549.99 to just £329.99.
This laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with a 19010x1080 display and is powered by an Intel i5 processor, meaning that it will work best for productivity tasks, browsing the web and watching video content.
The Acer Aspire Vero has seen a whopping £150 price cut in the Black Friday sale, taking the cost down to an affordable £499.
This Acer laptop has been specifically design to be eco-friendly, with a 30% PCR plastic chassis. It's also got decent specs, including an i5 Intel Core processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display.
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a Black Friday bargain you won't want to miss. It's seen £121.08 chopped off the price, so it can now be yours for just £899.99.
Despite the bargain price, it's packing some impressive specs. These include an i7 Intel Core processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and 120Hz Full HD screen. So if you want to play games in 1080p with a buttery smooth performance, there aren't much better.
The MacBook Air M1 has joined in on the Black Friday action with a £40 discount. That takes the excellent ultra-portable laptop down to a great value £879 price.
The MacBook Air boasts a fantastic performance thanks to the M1 chip, as well as a great battery life. And while the newer MacBook Air M2 flaunts a superior design, we think you get better value for money with the MacBook Air M1, especially following this Black Friday discount.
Looking for a 4K Chromebook? The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 fits the bill, and has seen a hefty £170 price cut for Black Friday. That leaves the laptop at a budget-friendly price of just £329.99.
You get some mighty specs for the bargain price too, including a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, i7 Intel Core processor and 16GB of RAM. So if you're happy to use ChromeOS instead of Windows, this laptop deserves a place on your shortlist.
The Asus Vivobook 15 is available at a jaw-dropping offer, priced at a bargain £329.99 following a colossal £220 price slash.
At this price, this is a no-brainer purchase for those who want a simple laptop that's powerful enough to complete basic tasks. The Intel Core i5 processor is no slouch, while you even get a 15.6-inch Full HD screen.
The HP Victus 16 looks to be a Black Friday bargain following a £150 price cut. Now you're able to buy the gaming laptop for just £749.99.
You get some impressive specs for the price, including an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. This makes it a great option for those craving an affordable portable that can run games in Full HD.
Want a laptop that feels a little futuristic? The Dell XPS 13 Plus is on sale for just £1583 this Black Friday, following a £116 price cut.
We were impressed with several features on this laptop when we reviewed it, including the haptic feedback trackpad, touch panel and lightweight design. If you want one of the best looking productivity laptops on the market, the Dell XPS 13 Plus gets the thumps up from us.
Save over £1000 on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 this Black Friday. This high-end gaming laptop is now available to buy for £2951.12 following the massive price slash.
That's admittedly still an expensive price, but you're getting top specs for your money. These include an Intel i9-12950H processor, Nvidia RTX 3080Ti GPU and a whopping 2TB SSD. If you want the best possible gaming performance, this is the laptop to get.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 was already a bargain in the laptop world, but now it's dropped down to an even more affordable £499 following a £130 price slash.
We gave this laptop a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review, as it packs impressive specs for its price such as an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, it's really portable with a compact 12.4-inch display and lightweight 1.13kg design.
The Acer Swift 3 laptop has seen a mighty £200 cut for Black Friday, which means you can bag it for just £529.99 in Amazon's sale.
With an Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display it flaunts all the specs that you'd want from an affordable productivity laptop. And best of all, it weighs just 1.2kg which makes it easy to carry around.
The Razer Blade 17 has seen a jaw-dropping £900 price cut in the Black Friday sale, dropping down to £1699.
That's incredible value since the gaming laptop is packing an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and 1TB SSD. And let's not forget that 17-inch whopper of a screen that has a speedy 360Hz refresh rate.
Fancy a cheap gaming laptop? The MSI Katana GF66 is a superb option, costing just £899.99 following a £200 price cut.
Despite its cheap price, this gaming laptop can play games in Full HD with a smooth performance thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and Intel i7-11800H processor. It even has a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth visuals.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook has dropped to an all-new low price, with a £170 price chop making it available for just £279.99.
It's packing great specs for the price too, including an Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 14-inch touchscreen. This looks to be a great option for those who need a laptop for basic tasks.
The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and has seen a £131 price cut for Black Friday. That knocks the cost down to £1549, which represents outstanding value.
The Razer laptop on offer features top specs, including an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and a Quad HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The Microsoft Surface Go 3 has seen a £40 price drop, making it one of the most affordable PCs available at just £329.
It's worth pointing out that it doesn't come with a keyboard, but you can instead use it as a tablet for on-the-go work, which could be useful for students who need to jot down notes.
The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop packs high-end specs such as an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, and yet is available for just £1148.99 in the Black Friday sale.
Other specs include a FHD 144Hz display and an Intel Core i7 processor. What's more, retailer Scan is bundling in a Password Manager, VPN and Norton 360 for free.
The MSI Summit E14 Evo has been thrown into the Black Friday sale, and priced at an affordable £698.99.
This productivity laptop packs a powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 chip. And retailer Scan is also bundling in Norton 360, a VPN and Password Manager at no extra charge.
The Acer Predator Helios is one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals of the year so far, with a massive £450 price slash forcing the price down to £1449.97.
It's packing incredible specs too, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU providing lots of gaming power, and the Quad HD 165Hz screen making sure all your PC games look great. You also get a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM.
The Asus Zenbook Duo Pro 14 is a dual-screen laptop that makes multitasking easier than ever. It's usually fairly expensive, but has seen a colossal £550 price cut for Black Friday, taking the price down to £1449.99.
The specs include a 2.8K OLED screen, Intel i7-12700H processor and a 512GB SSD. Considering all of those specs, as well as a second screen, this deal is an absolute bargain.
The Honor MagicBook 15 laptop has seen a big £160 Black Friday discount, seeing the price tumble down to £489.99.
The laptop has impressive specs for the affordable price too, with a Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 512GB SSD and 15.6-inch touchscreen. This is one of the best value Windows laptop deals we've seen yet.
The HP 15s laptop is one of the most budget-friendly deals of Black Friday yet, with a £200 discount taking the price down to just £249.99.
This laptop does have limitations, with a basic i3 Intel Core processor only really fast enough for basic workloads such as writing essays and browsing the web. But you'll struggle to find a better value Windows laptop at this price.
OLED laptops are really popular right now, as they look incredible when watching videos or ogling social media snaps. The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is one of the cheapest Black Friday laptops we've seen yet, available for just £599.99.
The Asus laptop has seen a huge £300 discount as part of the Black Friday sale. It also features an Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD.
The HP Pavilion was already one of the cheapest gaming laptops you could buy, but a Black Friday sale has seen the price drop even further down to £559.99.
That sees you save a huge £240 on the gaming laptop, allowing you to benefit from specs such an Intel i5 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU and 512GB SSD.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is one of our favourtie Chromebooks, and it's seen a huge discount in the Black Friday sale, with the price plummeting down to £399.99.
The Chromebook can be folded into a tablet mode, features a sharp Quad HD screen resolution and packs a MediaTek 1380 processor.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops around, and now it's available for just £1499.99 following a huge £300 price cut.
Despite being reasonably portable at 1.75kg, this gaming laptop is packing some impressive specs including an AMD Ryzen R7-6800HS CPU and AMD RX 6800S Graphics, as well as a whopping 1TB SSD.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 has had its price slashed by £400 in the Black Friday sale, now costing an affordable £599.
This 13-inch laptop has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to flip it into tablet mode whenever you fancy. It's also powered by an Intel Core i5 processor to ensure a speedy performance.
Save a whopping £600 on the LG Gram 16 laptop, which is now available to buy for just £1149.
The LG Gram 16 is one of of our favourite 16-inch laptops, weighing just 1.28kg so it's incredibly easy to slip into a bag on the way to work or university.
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has seen a massive £730 price drop, taking the price down to £1419.
The laptop's specs include a 15.6-inch Quad HD display, Intel i7-11800H processor and a Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a £100 price cut, dropping the price down to an affordable £249.99.
This makes the 2-in-1 Chromebook one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, especially for those on a tight budget.