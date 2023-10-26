MacBook Pro M3: Everything we know so far

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips was released earlier this year but it’s looking like new models could be inbound. Let’s dive into the rumours around a late-2023 MacBook Pro, that might just wield a new M3 series chip.

Apple recently announced a “Scary Fast” online event for October 30th and it looks set to focus on the Mac. Ahead of the announcement, there’d been murmuring and conflicting murmurings on Apple’s Mac plans for the rest of 2023. Now, all signs point towards new M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models. Here’s all the key rumours and reports.

Veteran Apple reporting Mark Gurman has confirmed that he believes new high-end MacBook Pro models are being announced on October 30th (via X). In a prior post, Gurman reported Apple has indeed been testing new M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

Alongside Gurman’s report came information from Apple-focused analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also posits that the October 30th event will focus on new “M3 series MacBook Pro” models (via X).

There has been no reporting from reliable sources regarding pricing but, if Apple stays true to form, we’d expect pricing to remain relatively similar to the current M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro devices — with starting prices beginning at £2,149/$1,999 at the low-end and going all the way up to £3,749/$3,499, and still configurable beyond.

MacBook Pro M3 (2023) – M3 Pro vs M3 Max

The seemingly imminent arrival of the new M3-powered MacBook Pro laptops on October 30th means a fresh round of specifications to mull over come launch. For now, we’re expecting the scheme to remain the same as the MacBook Pro launched earlier in the year. That means new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, which Gurman has reported Apple has been testing for some time now.

In terms of power, analyst Kuo believes the reason for this rather swift launch is Apple seeing sense in making the switch to M3 chips now “when its (M2 series MacBook Pro models) production volume is still low.” Kuo continues, “Theoretically, the M3 should offer a significant boost in computing power.”

Our most reliable report on the specifications of the inbound M3 series chips also comes courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who believes they will feature “up to 16 CPU cores and 40 CPU cores.” That would be a boost at the very high-end of Apple’s MacBook Pro chips, with the M2 Max currently offering a 12-core CPU and up to 38-core GPU.

MacBook Pro M3 (2023) – 14-inch vs 16-inch

Outside of the new M3 series chips, there’s been little reported on what other specifications may change with the incoming refresh. We’re still expecting a 14-inch and 16-inch model, and it remains unclear what Apple plans to do with the strange 13-inch MacBook Pro that still sports the old design.

There may be a lack of trusted rumours on changes to the next MacBook Pro but there’s been plenty of speculation on future changes to the range’s display. Back in June, a patent was uncovered which saw Apple looking into bringing Face ID to MacBooks (via Patently Apple). Another less-than-concrete rumour pointed towards the Dynamic Island, now seen on iPhones, coming to MacBooks. An image from the iPadOS 17.1 beta appeared to hint at this possibility (see below).

Then, there’s the long-running rumour of OLED displays coming to MacBook Pro laptops. It seems almost certainty that the M3 Pro and M3 Max models we’re expecting on October 30th won’t have new OLED displays. Reports from both display supply chain analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors) and Ming-Chi Kuo (via X) have pointed towards 2025 and beyond as when the next big redesign of a MacBook Pro will come, including the potential for OLED panels.