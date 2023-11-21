This Wi-Fi 6 router is a Black Friday bargain for gamers

If you’re into online gaming then there isn’t much worse than a dodgy connection. Some problems can be solved by upgrading your router, and this Netgear gaming option is reduced for Black Friday.

We gave this gaming-focused router a solid 4-star review when it was tested by one of our trusted experts, a solid score. That decent rating was given at the full price but the Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 is now just £139, down from £209.99.

In our review, the main criticism we had of the Nighthawk Pro Gaming router was that it was pricier than many other solid routers offered by Netgear. As such, this device has had its appeal significantly boosted by this discount, bringing it down well below its usual £200-plus price.

There’s more good news when it comes to considering discounts on this Netgear router from other retailers. Amazon has a Black Friday deal on this exact router but still costs £169. The sleuthing of our Trusted Reviews expert team hunted down this Box offer that gives you a tidy extra £30 off.

Is the Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 worth buying?

A powerful Wi-Fi 6 router built for gamers Pros DumaOS is powerful and flexible

Easy to set up

Fast Cons Expensive compared to other Netgear routers

So, what makes the Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming router a solid pick worth your consideration? First off, there’s the built-in software. We found DumaOS to be a powerful and flexible tool for all your gaming-related networking needs. The software may offer plenty of ways to tinker but we still found it easy to set up, which is a dream as convenience remains an important factor. Possibly the most important factor is speed, and the XR1000 absolutely delivers in that department. It comes with swift Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, in the form of a two-stream 2.4GHz network running up to 600Mbps and a four-stream 5GHz network running up to 4800Mbps.

Want a more in-depth look at this router? Take a look at our full Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 review.

