This Asus RTX 4060 laptop just got the Black Friday treatment

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Looking for a budget gaming laptop for less than £1,000 is a tricky beast, often leading to plenty of compromises and uncertainty. But, Asus has done a solid job for a good few years now, including with the recently-discounted TUF Gaming A15 (2023).

We’ve tried and tested the TUF Gaming A15 and gave it a positive 4.5-star review. It brings mid-level AAA gaming power to a reasonable price. The laptop is on sale right now, with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 now £216 off, at £983.47.

Score £216 Off: Asus TUF Gaming A15 Now Only £984

Snag the highly-rated Asus TUF Gaming A15 for just £983.47 on Amazon. That’s a massive saving of £216 off. Experience superior gaming with this powerful machine.

So, why has this deal caught our eye? Well, we were already drawn in by the discount available on this laptop over at the retailer CCL, which was touting a £999.99 price, down from £1,199. But, some sleuthing from us found that Amazon actually had this machine for even cheaper, with the exact same specifications.

Along with topping an already good deal, seeing the Asus TUF Gaming A15 for well under £1,000 is just quite a treat, with its original £1,199.99 RRP typically ruling it out from fairly being called a “budget gaming laptop”. Now, it is firmly in that price bracket.

Is the Asus TUF Gaming A15 worth buying?

TUF Gaming A15 with TR background
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

One of the best value gaming laptops around

Pros

  • Surprisingly great battery life
  • Fantastic gaming scores
  • Amazingly clicky keyboard
  • Simple design

Cons

  • AMD processing power slightly lacking

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) makes for a great machine if you’re someone who wants to get into portable PC gaming without it costing upwards of £1,000, especially with this current deal. Despite its value-for-money cost, there aren’t a ton of compromises. The main drawback is the power is more restrained when compared to beefier rivals, but it is still more than capable of mid-tier AAA performance and solid high-FPS capabilities too. There’s also surprisingly good battery life and, essentially, a keyboard that is ideal for gaming. The design isn’t some garrish gamer-focused offering either, with something rather timid yet stylish.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Asus TUF Gaming A15 review

Looking for a different deal?

Not set on this gaming option? Or, fancy something alongside? You can now grab a PS5 DualSense controller for just £38.99. There’s also the cheap and cheerful way into this generation of console gaming, the Xbox Series S is now on sale at £199. Do be sure to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals around too.

