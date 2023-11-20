Game’s Black Friday Xbox Series S deal is just too tempting

Everybody stay calm! The Xbox Series S starter bundle is under £200 for Black Friday at Game. Don’t panic, everybody breathe!

Game is now offering the Xbox Series S for £199.99 with a starter bundle that includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That’s a wonderful deal on a bundle that’s only been out a few weeks.

That means you’ll be able to crack open the console and instantly play brand new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport and enjoy them for 90 days without spending another penny.

In fact, there are hundreds of great games encapsulating all four Xbox generations available within Game Pass Ultimate. And, if you’re not near your console, the subscription lets you access many of them over the cloud on a secondary device. Naturally, the bundle includes an Xbox Wireless Controller too, to enjoy all of those great games to the fullest.

The Series S makes a number of big leaps forward, including 120fps gaming and DirectX ray tracing, the quick resume technology to get right back to where you left off. You’ll also be able to stream video at 4K, which is a lovely bonus. It’s compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too and offers a maximum resolution of 1440p, via the HDMI 2.1 output.

Our Xbox Series S reviewer reviewer loved the major performance upgrade on Xbox One S, the small and stylish design, the next-gen SSD which reduces loading times dramatically, and incredible value considering the specs. We’re not biggest fans of the small SSD size (512GB), but the price of external storage is coming down significantly too.

The Series S is an affordable alternative to the Xbox Series X, where you can play all of the same games on hardware with a more affordable price tag. It’s also a great option if you want a companion console to the PS5 to play Microsoft-exclusive games like Forza and Starfield.