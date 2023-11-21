Time to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers with this deal

This Black Friday looks to be the perfect time to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers, with a great deal knocking 35% off the price.

We’ve seen a few places offering good DualSense deals this Black Friday week, but Amazon (as so often) is the stand-out. You can grab a DualSense in stealthy Midnight Black for just £38.99, which is a saving of £21, or 35%, on the £59.99 RRP.

You can secure the exact same saving on the Cosmic Red and Nova Pink models too.

It’s the perfect opportunity to secure four (together with the stock white model that shipped with your PS5) distinct controllers for some split-screen Gran Turismo 7 action, now that Polyphony Digital has added such a mode. Or any other local co-op games available on the PlayStation Store, for that matter.

We love the DualSense controller, scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review. “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” we concluded. “It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

The thing that really separates the DualSense (and thus the PS5) from its competitors is the level of haptic feedback you get from the analogue triggers. These things don’t just rumble – they push back, offering a level of resistance that greatly adds to the feeling of immersion.

Whether you’re feathering a throttle or depressing the clunky trigger on an old shotgun, the effect can be beguiling.