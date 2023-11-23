Get massive savings on these special edition Sennheiser headphones

Here’s a cracking deal we’ve spotted on the well-regarded Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones.

The Special Edition model of these headphones is on sale in this early Black Friday deal, and it’s received a massive discount. Head over to Amazon and you can save a massive 37% on these headphones, which have dropped from their RRP of £349.99 to £219.99

The Special Edition version of the Momentum 4 Wireless have only been on sale at Amazon UK for less than three months, and this Black Friday deal sees a hefty reduction on the original asking price, with £130 discounted from the asking price.

That actually makes them cheaper than the original Momentum 4 Wireless, which are priced at £239.99. We’ve not seen them this affordable for a brand new pair since they the headphones went on sale in 2022.

Is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless worth buying?

An impressive all-round wireless headphone from Sennheiser Pros Great comfort

Clear, precise, balanced audio

Very good noise cancellation

Massive battery life

Excellent wireless performance Cons Lacks the style of older models

Not the best noise cancellation at this price

Bass is a little reserved in tone

An excellent pair of wireless headphones

Delivers a balanced, neutral presentation

Long battery life

Very good noise cancellation

All-round performance is excellent

Simpler and less flashy design

Cushy and comfortable earpads

Adjustable headband with wider coverage

Super-sensitive touch controls

Decent call quality

We gave the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 4.5 stars when we reviewed it, praising its super-long battery life, noise-cancellation performance, as well as its balanced, neutral audio performance.

They’re very comfortable to wear, with synthetic leather earpads offering a cushy feel and the oval-shaped earcup offering plenty of space for your ears to fit into.

The noise-cancellation is very good, perhaps not up to the high standard of Bose and Sony, but you can’t find the equivalent headphones from those brands as affordable as these Sennheisers. The wireless connection is excellent, maintaining a connection in busy areas, as well as good call quality if you phone people often when wearing headphones.

The battery life is massive at 60 hours, twice that of the Sony WH-1000XM5, and the audio profile is one that is balanced across the frequency range, with a clear and detailed midrange performance, and a measured bass performance. These headphones are good all-rounders, and if you’ve been waiting on a deal for them, you might have found the best one yet.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

