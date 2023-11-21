Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Wait till you see how cheap Beats Studio Buds are right now

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Don’t call it a comeback as the Beats brand never really disappeared, but you could argue it’s hard a bit of a makeover in recent years, starting with the Studio Buds true wireless.

The Studio Buds were one of the first headphones to embrace the new approach to sound that Beats was aiming for, and if you’ve been waiting for a significant price drop for these headphones, you no longer have to wait.

Head over to Currys and the Studio Buds have had a big £60 wiped off their RRP, bringing them down to less than a £100. That’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for this true wireless that we can remember.

And we found the Studio Buds to be a very solid wireless earbud when we reviewed them, with a well-balanced audio performance characterised by sharp highs, a clear and detailed midrange, and weighty bass. The noise-cancellation is another area where the Beats are solid, reducing the intensity of external sounds so commutes and general walking to and fro becomes a more peaceful experience.

Call quality is also decent, picking up the speaker’s voice with good clarity and not allowing the sounds around you from muffling what’s being said. Bluetooth connectivity is good too, reliable enough that you can walk through busy places without the signal dropping too much that it becomes an issue.

We liked the Beats Studio Buds when they were priced at £170, so they represent even better value at their discounted price of £99. They’re a good quality true wireless at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen them at.

Want to know what the other early Black Friday deals are for headphones? The four-star rated Sony WH-CH520 on-ears are available for just £34.99 at Amazon UK, while if you’re interested in a pair of open-backed headphones for some high quality listening at home then there is the Philips Fidelio X3 for £145, over half the price they were when they first went on sale for £299.

