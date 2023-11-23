Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Wait till you see how cheap the Pixel Buds are right now

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

After a cheap true wireless earbud? Well you’re in luck as the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are selling for a super low price in this early Black Friday deal.

At Amazon UK, the Google Pixel Buds have been discounted to £71, a discount of almost £40 on the RRP. That’s also the lowest price we’ve seen these true wireless at since the beginning of 2023.

Although the above graph only shows recent data, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Pixel Buds A-Series since they were £69 at the start of 2023.

Is the Google Pixel Buds A-Series worth buying?

Google Pixel Buds A-Series main image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Same features and design but for a much cheaper price

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Excellent Google Assistant integration
  • Smooth, clear sound
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Audio presentation is rather polite
  • No improvement in terms of battery life

– Compact size
– Comfortable fit
– Responsive touch controls
– Seamless Google Assistant integration
– IPX4 water resistance
– Clear and detailed sound
– Affordable price point ($99/£99)
– Solid design and features
– Good midrange performance
– Suitable for workouts

When we reviewed the Pixel Buds A-Series in 2021, we rated them as a solid four-star product, praising their affordability, comfortable fit, excellent integration with Google Assistant, and their smooth, clear audio performance.

They’re especially noteworthy purchase if you’re a Google/Android user, from their easy pairing with Android devices, to the level of customisation and personalisation that you can apply to the headphones, and the ability to tap into the services that Google offers, such as the real-time translation feature in the Conversation mode.

While there’s no noise-cancelling support to block out sounds, there is an Adaptive Sound mode that adjusts the volume of audio automatically so that you’re not easily distracted by sounds around you.

An IPX4 water rating helps to protect them from any light water and sweat, and they’re a pair of earphones we found to be comfortable to wear thanks to their ergonomic shape and compact size.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Buds A-Series review

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

