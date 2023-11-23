Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now a cheap pair of premium earbuds

More headphone deals are dropping ahead of Black Friday proper, such as this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung’s flagship true wireless earphone has fallen 32% in this early Black Friday deal, saving you £70 on the RRP over at Amazon UK.

Samsung's flagship true wireless earphone has fallen 32% in this early Black Friday deal, saving you £70 on the RRP over at Amazon UK.

We rated the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as Samsung’s most accomplished true wireless yet, and this early Black Friday deal will hold lots of appeal to those who own Samsung Galaxy devices, as there are exclusive features on this wireless earphone that you can’t get with other brand’s devices.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fall to around this price, as there have been a few Lightning Deals on Amazon that have dropped it to £148.99 in the last couple months.

If you missed out on those lightning quick deals, then this Black Friday represents your next gest change to grab yourself a saving on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro worth buying?

Decent audio quality

Comfortable fit

Mics are hit and miss

ANC isn’t the best you’ll find at this price

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a clear step up in audio quality compared to the first gen Galaxy Buds Pro.

They come with 24-bit audio support when paired with a current generation Samsung phone, which is great for subscribers to services with lossless and high-resolution music.

The design features a comfortable fit and solid seal in most situations.

The buds have a soft matte finish that is less prone to picking up fingerprint marks and scratching.

They have an IPX7 water resistance rating, making them safe to use in the gym or rain.

The buds are slightly smaller than the first generation and have improved mics positioned lower on the chassis.

Samsung has loaded the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with custom smart features, including spatial audio support and Find my Buds functionality.

Battery life is accurate, offering 5 hours listening with ANC on and 8 hours with it off. The case provides additional listening time.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s best sounding earbuds to date, offering more detail and dynamic audio than their predecessor.

If you have a recent Samsung phone and subscribe to a compatible service, the addition of 24-bit streaming sweetens the deal.

Our reviewer found that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 were a clear improvement in terms of audio quality compared to the first-gen model. There’s more detail and dynamism derived from these earphones, and the Galaxy Buds Pro 2’s sense of tone is much better balanced across the frequency range.

Battery life is solid with five hours of listening time with noise-cancelling on, and the ANC performance is fine, though arguably at this price, the amount of money you’re paying for the ANC performance is more acceptable.

You will need a recent Samsung phone to get the best out of these earphones. As we mentioned above, they come with additional features that you can only unlock if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone to pair them with.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review

