Bose’s new premium earbuds have their first ever discount

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The newly minted Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have only been available for a few months, but in this early Black Friday deal they’ve had their first discount.

Over at Amazon UK, they’ve tumbled from their original RRP of £299 down to £259, a saving of £40.

Bose’s brand new QC Ultra Earbuds have had their first discount, tumbling from £300 to £260 in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are Bose’s latest wireless earphones, building on from the five-star QuietComfort Earbuds II. For the most part, they are the same as their predecessors, featuring the same design and noise-cancelling performance, but they’ve received a few extra features.

Those extras include aptX Adaptive Bluetooth for higher quality audio streaming and a better, stronger connection when the earphones are used in busy areas. Google Fast Pair is included for a fast connection to Android devices, and they’re certified to work with Snapdragon Sound devices, so they have the potential to play Hi-Res audio.

The Ultra Earbuds also feature Bose’s take on 3D audio with their ‘Immersive Audio’ feature. Immersive Audio aims to make music sound as if it’s coming from around you, a bigger, wider, more spacious soundstage to enjoy music in for a more natural performance, mimicking what it would be like to hear music if you had a pair of stereo speakers in front of you.

Other features include IPX4 rating to guard against sweat and water, touch and swipe controls for operating the earphones. The noise-cancellation is as good as it is on the previous model, batting away most outside noises so you’re left in own silent bubble of isolation.

While we haven’t finished reviewing the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, from what we’ve heard of them so far, they look to maintain the high standards set by the award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II. They did launch at a slightly more expensive price, but with this early Black Friday Deal, you can save money on a relatively new pair of headphones.

