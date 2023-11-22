PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

AAA gaming on PC doesn’t come cheap especially if you’re wanting a portable experience. It all comes at a hefty premium. And that’s what makes this hefty discount on the Lenovo LOQ 15i a can’t-miss for PC gamers.

Lenovo revamped its mid-tier gaming range earlier this year, and the new LOQ range was the result. It aims to give AAA gaming at a reasonable price. For Black Friday, it just got a bit more reasonable. At Box, the Lenovo LOQ 15i (RTX 4060) is down to just £999.99, at £300 off.

£300 off: This Lenovo gaming laptop is going cheap at Box The Lenovo LOQ 15i is now just £999.99 at Box, down from £1,299.99. An impressive £300 off for a strong mid-tier gaming laptop. Box

Save £300

Now £999.99 View Deal

Budget gaming laptops are available at a sub-£1,000 price but you generally have to opt for the lowest tier dedicated GPU, so there’s a big sacrifice to make. This Lenovo deal brings a mid-tier offering, typically costing you £1,299.99, down to a more wallet-friendly price. With an RTX 4060 and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 onboard, it offers more than enough juice to give you solid AAA gaming.

The saving here isn’t to be sniffed at, coming in at £300 off. Box typically offers this laptop for £1,299.99 but has slashed the cost for Black Friday. You won’t find a better deal on Amazon either, which still offers this machine for over £1,000.

Is the Lenovo LOQ 15i worth buying?

IdeaPad gaming is dead, long live LOQ Pros Solid design and build quality

Bright 1080p 144Hz screen

Excellent gaming performance

Fantastic value Cons Poor battery life

Average audio

Colour reproduction could be better

The Lenovo LOQ 15i is absolutely a gaming laptop worth your consideration. It’s not perfect, offering downsides common on gaming laptops, like middling battery life and basic audio. But, it’s easy to see past these if you’re taking full advantage of the power available here by having it plugged in most of the time while gamers often typically sport a pair of headphones too. The power on board comes in the form of a shiny new 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. A solid combination that will provide you with AAA gaming capabilities. The display is Full HD and 144Hz, catering well to those who would like enhanced frame rates for competitive gaming titles.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Lenovo LOQ 15i review.

Looking for a different deal?

Still mulling over a new gaming purchase? The Switch OLED is also worth a look. You can now get the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £279.95 on Amazon. Or, if you’re still keen on a laptop, check out our Black Friday Laptop Deals for more and there is also our Best Black Friday Deals page too.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: