The Lenovo LOQ 15i is a new gaming laptop with a simple mission: making Lenovo’s IdeaPad budget range more Legion-y. The new device certainly looks more like a Legion machine than its IdeaPad Gaming 3 predecessor, and the specs remain appealing for those on a budget.

Availability Europe RRP: €1099

Key Features New Legion-like design: Lenovo has reimagined the look of its budget gaming range.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics: Powered by Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards.

Wide selection of ports: There’s plenty of room for connections on this laptop and Lenovo obliges.

Introduction

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 range wasn’t a regular featured player in our budget gaming laptop recommendations but it’s always been pretty solid. The new LOQ laptops look to buck that trend in 2023 with an updated design and the latest components inside.

Big laptop brands putting extra focus on budget gaming is not to be sniffed at, as value picks are always welcome. The modern specs mean this device should comfortably keep pace with rivals. And by opting for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 rather than an RTX 4050, there should be plenty of gaming power on the table.

The competition is tough out there for Lenovo though, with excellent budget picks like the Gigabyte G5 and Acer Nitro 5 floating around. Legion laptops are great though, so moving these ranges closer together can only bring more appeal – and, ideally, a better overall experience.

Looks aren’t everything though and, for the LOQ 15i, the proof will be in the pudding when we test this for our full review. For now, here are my first impressions from when I had the opportunity to get hands-on in person.

Price and availability

The Lenovo LOQ 15i will have a starting price of €1099 for the AMD-sporting model, moving up to €1149 for the Intel version. The 16-inch version starts at €1149 and €1199 respectively.

The 15-inch Intel variant will be available from May 2023, with all other versions coming from June 2023.

Design

Functional design with easy access to ports

Now looks more like a Legion

Keyboard may flatter to deceive

The new Lenovo LOQ devices have a clear mission, across branding and hardware design, to bring Legion to a budget audience. It’s hard to argue Lenovo hasn’t succeeded, at least on the surface.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 was a functional machine, best described as a chunky clamshell – nothing more, nothing less. This kind of look can be a refreshing change from some harsher-looking gaming machines, but there’s a middle ground to be found. Lenovo LOQ 15i does this.

I spent some time giving the keyboard a swift try and was pretty underwhelmed. These keys offer a similar appearance to Lenovo’s regular IdeaPad laptops and don’t feel hugely upgraded for gaming. There’s just enough travel to prevent a bad typing experience but there’s little feedback – most rivals have it beat.

Again, I may feel differently after spending more time with it for a full review, but the early signs aren’t encouraging. The trackpad is well sized, but also offers an underwhelming touch and click – serious gamers will be opting for an external mouse regularly, though.

Along with its Lenovo Legion-like design, the style of the Lenovo LOQ 15i also reminds me of its budget rival, the Dell G15. The angular design, with a wide spread of ports, and plenty of room in the back for ventilation. It is far from an eye-catching machine, but it stays just ahead of being boring while also making its intent as a gaming device clear.

The ports on offer include a USB-C, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (USB-A 2.0 on the AMD models) ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 connector, a headphone jack, Ethernet port and an E-Shutter webcam switch.

All this is packed into a body that’s 26mm thick, for both the 15 and 16-inch models, and weighs 2.6kg. That weight was noticeable too, as I moved it around the showcase area to capture some images. It’s not a device I would immediately recommend for those who will need to transport it on a daily basis.

Specs and performance

Up to Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics

Intel and AMD processor options

Before I get into the meat of the CPU and GPU options, there is the display. Both the Lenovo LOQ 15i and 16i come with the same screen specs but for one key difference. You’ll find a QHD 165Hz panel, but the 15-inch sports a 16:9 ratio compared with the 16:10 on the 16-inch.

The 15-inch model I went hands-on with gave an initial impression that it was on par with many budget displays, but it’ll need more thorough testing in our full review. It was far from the brightest, but the QHD resolution provides plenty of details, and the 165Hz should be plenty for budget laptop gaming.

You can opt for a model with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, then pair this with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics chip. For storage and RAM, it tops out at 1TB and 16GB respectively.

I’m yet to put a gaming laptop through its paces that sports an RTX 4060, so will have to reserve most of my judgement. But I would hope to be able to top this device’s refresh rate out on low settings in high-FPS favouring games, while also getting around Medium quality settings on this 1440p panel for titles that aim for quality.

For battery life, Lenovo reckons you’ll get up to 6 hours on the 15-inch, and 7 hours on the 16-inch. You’ll, of course, get a lot less when gaming, but these numbers would be decent for a day of productivity – aided by the MUX switch included on all models.

