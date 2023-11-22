The Switch OLED is finally discounted for Black Friday

The murmurs of a new Nintendo Switch coming in the next year or so have begun to float around but if you fancy the current generation now then this is the best way to get it. The Switch OLED is now discounted on Amazon.

There are now three versions of the Nintendo Switch but, if you want the swankiest one, then it’s this OLED one you should go for. Thankfully, the now sub-£280 price makes it all the more appealing. The Nintendo Switch OLED is now 5%, down to £279.95 for Black Friday.

You previously had to shell out just under £300 to get the best Nintendo Switch console in your hands but this deal makes this stunning portable hybrid gaming console a much more palatable cost. It’s great value as it feels like a luxury take on the Nintendo formula while giving you access to a broad selection of quality gaming experiences.

This is a true saving of 5% on the Nintendo Switch OLED, with its price on Amazon sitting at just under £300 for much of the lifetime of the console. At under £280, it makes the swanky OLED a much less swanky price.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying?

Still a great portable two years on Pros OLED screen offers a huge upgrade

Bigger screen, but still very portable

Stand is a lot sturdier now

Increased storage capacity Cons No performance upgrade

No substantial upgrades for docked mode

The Nintendo Switch was already a great console in its own right, offering a great mix of portability and home console play. That’s along with access to phenomenal Nintendo exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario series, then you also get plenty of impressive third-party titles that you can pick up too. The OLED model gives the display a massive boost, enhancing that portable experience. The original display is a tad small but still looked pretty great, the new version boosts the size and adds a stunning crispness and vibrancy to the visuals. You also get a stronger stand and boosted storage as well.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nintendo Switch OLED review.

