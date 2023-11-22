Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Switch OLED is finally discounted for Black Friday

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The murmurs of a new Nintendo Switch coming in the next year or so have begun to float around but if you fancy the current generation now then this is the best way to get it. The Switch OLED is now discounted on Amazon.

There are now three versions of the Nintendo Switch but, if you want the swankiest one, then it’s this OLED one you should go for. Thankfully, the now sub-£280 price makes it all the more appealing. The Nintendo Switch OLED is now 5%, down to £279.95 for Black Friday.

Save 5% on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Save 5% on the Nintendo Switch OLED

The latest and greatest version of the Nintendo Switch is now just £279.95, down from £295. That’s a solid 5% saving for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 5%
  • Now £279.95
View Deal

You previously had to shell out just under £300 to get the best Nintendo Switch console in your hands but this deal makes this stunning portable hybrid gaming console a much more palatable cost. It’s great value as it feels like a luxury take on the Nintendo formula while giving you access to a broad selection of quality gaming experiences.

This is a true saving of 5% on the Nintendo Switch OLED, with its price on Amazon sitting at just under £300 for much of the lifetime of the console. At under £280, it makes the swanky OLED a much less swanky price.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying?

Nintendo Switch OLED
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still a great portable two years on

Pros

  • OLED screen offers a huge upgrade
  • Bigger screen, but still very portable
  • Stand is a lot sturdier now
  • Increased storage capacity

Cons

  • No performance upgrade
  • No substantial upgrades for docked mode

The Nintendo Switch was already a great console in its own right, offering a great mix of portability and home console play. That’s along with access to phenomenal Nintendo exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario series, then you also get plenty of impressive third-party titles that you can pick up too. The OLED model gives the display a massive boost, enhancing that portable experience. The original display is a tad small but still looked pretty great, the new version boosts the size and adds a stunning crispness and vibrancy to the visuals. You also get a stronger stand and boosted storage as well.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Looking for a different deal?

Not quite convinced the Switch OLED is for you, even at this reduced price? If you were considering trading from another console like the PS5, there are plenty of offers on that console too. You can pick up EA Sports FC 24 and a DualSense controller for just £64.99. If you are committed to a new Switch, do check out our best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals for more related offers, as well as our Black Friday live blog for a broader range of deals.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The Apple Watch Ultra just beat Garmin on price

The Apple Watch Ultra just beat Garmin on price

Jon Mundy 6 mins ago
Black Friday bargain slashes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to its lowest price yet

Black Friday bargain slashes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 13 mins ago
Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now

Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
Pixel 8 is now the same price as the Pixel 7

Pixel 8 is now the same price as the Pixel 7

Jon Mundy 43 mins ago
Revamp your productivity with this Black Friday saving on the Dell Latitude 5330

Revamp your productivity with this Black Friday saving on the Dell Latitude 5330

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Amazon is selling Apple Watch models bizarrely cheap

Amazon is selling Apple Watch models bizarrely cheap

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.