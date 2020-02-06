Samsung is one of the biggest consumer electronics companies in the world. It also makes some pretty fine TVs.

The company is the largest manufacturer of TVs in the world, which may make navigating through its options something of a minefield. In 2019 we tested 11 TVs from Samsung, models ranging from the flagship Q90R to the cheapest 4K set in the RU7020.

Samsung has put its eggs in the QLED basket, in an attempt to produce the brightest pictures in the TV world, while still also competing on black levels that are OLED’s speciality.

Note that the brand’s TVs don’t support Dolby Vision HDR – it backs the HDR10+ solution instead – but they’re capable of achieving a higher peak brightness than OLED, and their colour expression and upscaling abilities result in an excellent performance, irrespective of whether you decide to opt for a premium set or a cheaper one.

Here are the best Samsung TVs to buy in 2020. Which one will find a place in your home?

Samsung QE65Q90R

The characteristics of LED and OLED in one TV

Pros

Groundbreaking contrast for an LCD TV

Groundbreaking viewing angles for an LCD TV

Fantastic HDR performance

Cons

No Dolby Vision support

Some missing shadow detail in Standard mode

Motion could be handled better

When it launched, the QE65Q90R represented a huge leap forward for LCD technology. Samsung stepped up its QLED technology and improved it in a number of ways, getting close to the viewing angles and black levels of OLED, while also producing a spectacularly bright image.

With its ability to produce 2000 nits of peak brightness, the Q90R delivers a dynamic, intense picture with consistent black levels for some of the most impactful HDR image quality we’ve seen.

Read our Samsung QE65Q90R review

Samsung QE55Q85R

An impressive all-rounder

Pros

Bright 4K HDR performance

Excellent upscaling abilities

Brilliant contrast

Expressive colours

One Connect cable management

Cons

No Dolby Vision

Sound lacks weight

OTT apps can’t play Atmos

The Q85R is new and exclusive to the European market. A step-down from the flagship Q90R, it carries over a number of its features.

The Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech ensures you benefit from a superb picture no matter where you sit. The AI upscaler delivers remarkably clean and colourful pictures from pretty much all sources, and the One Connect cable management is a superb solution to cable clutter.

Current prices put the Q85R at £1300, which is less than it was for review. That’s an excellent price for an excellent TV.

Read our Samsung Q85R review

Samsung QE55Q80R

An expert upscaler

Pros

Bright, high-contrast images

Good off-axis performance

Quite full-bodied sound

Fine OS

Cons

No Dolby Vision

Relatively deep chassis

Some mild motion-handling traumas

Samsung made the decision to spread the wealth of its QLED options across more ranges, and this makes for a more attractive lineup.

The Q80R sits in the middle and retains the Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech, 4K AI upscaler and high peak brightness of the premium sets. The colours on this set are lifelike, contrast is vivid and motion performance assured.

Its price has now settled at the £1000 mark; it will likely get cheaper with the 2020 range on the horizon. Samsung’s democratisation of QLED has placed the best picture quality within reach of those who don’t have such deep pockets.

Read our Samsung Q80R review

Samsung QE82Q950R

Spectacularly bright 8K images

Pros

Stunning contrast, brightness and colour

Wide-Angle Viewing technology works brilliantly

Remarkable upscaling system

Cons

Slight backlight blooming with off-axis viewing

High price

Setup requires attention

Yes, there isn’t much 8K content around – and, yes, 8K TVs are expensive. Nevertheless, the Q950R is an impressive TV, regardless of its 8K designation.

Its eye-wincing price will limit its appeal, as does its size; at 82 inches, most are likely to struggle to get the unit into their living rooms. However, the Q950R makes as a good a case for 8K as any other TV.

The upscaling tech delivers a boost in sharpness and detail for sub-8K content, and feed it native 8K and it conveys HDR images with tremendous punch and expressive colour. This TV’s pictures are certain to have you spellbound.

Read our Samsung QE82Q950R review

Samsung QE55Q70R

The cheapest way of enjoying “proper” QLED

Pros

Great picture quality

Good HDR performance

Comprehensive smart platform

Incredibly low input lag

Cons

No Dolby Vision or Atmos support

Limited viewing angles

The Q70R finds itself close to the bottom of Samsung’s QLED range. As such, the Wide Angle Viewing tech and One Connect box aren’t included.

This isn’t a QLED with all the bells and whistles, then; this QLED is pitched at a more affordable price. Despite that, the panel is a full-array local dimming unit, which is good for black levels and contrast, and its peak brightness still outguns OLED.

With regards to picture quality, the Q70R is worthy of the same praise we’ve lauded elsewhere in this list, making it the cheapest way to enjoy Samsung’s QLED technology.

Read our Samsung QE55Q70R review

Samsung UE43RU7020

Samsung’s cheapest 4K TV is an impressive one

Pros

Good spec

Brilliant OS

Impressive upscaling

Rapid response time

Great overall picture performance

Cons

Eco mode should be avoided

Nasty sound

Poor remote control

The RU7020 is Samsung’s smallest and most affordable TV, and its placement on this list indicates that it’s one of the best, too.

Its build quality belies its price; it avoids the cheap plasticky feel of the majority of models at the price. Picture quality is convincing and natural, and Samsung’s upscaling abilities mean it can deal with sub-4K content very well.

Audio performance is weak, warranting the purchase of an external sound system. Nonetheless, with a gaming performance as fast as the Road Runner, the UE43RU7020 would make a superb gaming monitor for a smaller room.

Read our Samsung UE43RU7020 review

