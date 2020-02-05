After its excellent Plasma TV range burned out, Panasonic came back with a renewed focus to make some of the best TVs available.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable mid-range TV with the latest tech, or want the best that TV technology can offer, Panasonic has you well covered.

We tested just five of its TVs in 2019, but it speaks to the strength of the Japanese brand’s output that the lowest score that any of the models received was 4.5 stars.

Panasonic’s continuing relationship with Hollywood filmmakers has produced consistently excellent picture quality across its range of TVs, with multi-HDR support meaning you can get the best picture quality no matter the source.

So which are the TVs you ought to consider if opting for a Panasonic? Read on for the five best we’ve tested.

Panasonic TX-55GZ2000

The best all-round OLED

Pros

Superior OLED panel brightness

Excellent peak HDR and near-black performance

Dolby Atmos implementation

Cons

Heavy price premium

Over-specified for AV enthusiasts

The GZ2000 represents the current state-of-the-art in the TV market. While the panel has been taken off the LG production line, Panasonic has implemented its own changes (heat management and cooling techniques to improve average brightness and contrast) for what the company calls its Professional Edition OLED panel.

It’s brighter than any other OLED panel on the market and the HDR performance, whether it’s HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, is about as good as it gets. With the addition of an integrated Dolby Atmos sound system, there’s no need to invest in separate audio hardware to enjoy the Atmos sound.

Read our Panasonic TX-55GZ2000 review

Panasonic TX-55GZ1500

The most desirable Panasonic TV?

Pros

Beautifully refined and detailed picture quality

Strong sound from the Blade speaker

Easy-to-use smart system

Cons

Slight banding in HDR colour blends

Occasional motion stutter

Smart system is less sophisticated than those of some rivals

2019 was one of the brand’s strongest in recent memory in terms of depth. The GZ1500 was yet another stellar effort – and it isn’t even the top-of-the-range model.

Picture quality is superb, boasting some of the best near-black light management we’ve seen on an OLED. The Blade speakers are so well done and convincing that they do a good job or removing the need for a soundbar.

Read our Panasonic TX-55GZ1500 review

Panasonic TX-65GZ1000

An outstanding premium OLED screen

Pros

Multi-HDR support

Outstanding SDR and HDR performance

Intuitive smart platform

Cons

You’ll want an external Dolby Atmos sound system

Bulkier than some OLED screens

Ugly remote control

If an OLED around the £1000 mark is what you’re looking for, the GZ1000 is worth a look.

Available in the cheaper 55- and more expensive 65-inch model, it trickles down much of the technology seen in the top-range sets – aside from the integrated Atmos speakers. The design is on the bulkier side for an OLED, and therefore it isn’t as aesthetically good-looking as an LG.

However, the decision to back all forms of HDR is a boon, and whether you’re watching in SDR or HDR, the picture quality is terrific.

Read our Panasonic TX-65GZ1000 review

Panasonic TX-50GX800B

An affordable 4K TV with great performance

Pros

Cinematic picture performance

Multi HDR support

Classic good looks

Cons

Limited black level performance

Brightest HDR performance requires Dynamic image preset

The biggest bargain on this list, the GX800B has a feature set to die for in the mid-range TV market. HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Atmos passthrough for less than £600 is an absolute steal.

Image quality is hugely impressive out of the box, and although black levels could be better, it offers crisp detail and lush images, with a gaming performance of around 10.2ms. For anyone springing for a TV that isn’t too dear, nor too big, it’s hard to look past the GX800B in terms of image quality, features and suitability.

Read our Panasonic TX-50GX800B review

Panasonic TX-50GX700B

Great value for its size and price

Pros

Composed, believable images from any source

Good upscaling

Fine OS

Not bad sound

Cons

Some backlight niggles

Not the most dynamic pictures

Sitting beneath the GX800B is the GX700B. It isn’t as comprehensively specc’d as the GX800B, so it’s more for the buyer who’s looking for an affordable TV but isn’t bothered about having all the latest features.

So there’s no Dolby Vision, but curiously there is HDR10+. Nevertheless, the GX700B puts in an impressive performance with good upscaling performance, strong contrast and convincing picture quality from any source you feed it. At this price and size, there aren’t many other options that offer as much value.

Read our Panasonic TX-50GX700B review

