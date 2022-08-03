What is Tizen? Everything you need to know

If you’re a tech fan, or bought a Samsung device in the past few years you may well have come across the term Tizen. But what is it and how does it differ from other operating systems?

In this guide we detail everything you need to know about Tizen including its uses, features and history.

What is Tizen?

Tizen is an operating system designed by the Linux Foundation with support from companies such as Samsung and Intel. The OS targets smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. It allows manufacturers to make apps that work across different devices.

Tizen History

The first version of Tizen was released in 2013. The OS was initially developed by a company called Tizen Association and was intended to help reduce the costs of creating Android mobile devices. The Linux Foundation took over the project in 2015 and released version 1.0 in 2017.

Who owns Tizen?

Samsung owns one-third of Tizen Association, which is the company that created the OS. Samsung invested $17 million in the company and licensed the OS for use in its devices and services.

In addition, Intel owns one-third of the Linux Foundation, which is the company that officially supports Tizen. Intel also invested $17 million in the Linux Foundation. The other companies that are partners in Tizen include Alibaba, ASUS, HTC, Huawei, Panasonic, and other large electronics companies.

What devices run Tizen?

Since Tizen only runs on specific devices, the list of devices that run the OS is also limited. The majority of smartphones run on either iOS or Android, not Tizen. However, other popular smart devices, such as TVs, smart speakers, and other devices with a built-in screen, can run the OS. Outside of Samsung TVs the Galaxy Watch 3 was the last Tizen device we reviewed.

Where to download Tizen?

You can download Tizen from the official website. You must register to download the OS, but once you do, you can download it to your computer and then transfer it to your phone. You can also connect your computer to your phone with a cable to download the OS.

Limitations of Tizen OS

Tizen has several limitations that make it less appealing to use than other operating systems. These include the fact that it only runs on specific devices, limited third-party app support, and the fact that it is not open source. Tizen only runs on specific devices.

This includes phones that run on the Samsung Exynos CPU, the Snapdragon CPU from Qualcomm, or the MediaTek chips. It does not currently run on Apple’s iPhone, which is the most popular phone in the world.