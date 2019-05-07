Best Projectors 2019: 8 projectors for big-screen entertainment

Best projectors 2019: The trend for TVs is increasingly bigger and higher resolution screens, but you still can’t rival the best projectors for that cinematic experience

We’ve been testing the best and latest projectors on the market, and have selected our favourites for a variety of budgets and needs.

There are several things you’ll likely have to factor in before you begin your search. Are you looking for a HD effort or want to make the leap to 4k? Projectors range from being somewhat compact to hefty units that require permanent installation, so size and how much space you have to play with will affect your purchasing decision. Are you looking for a unit that does HDR? Several do, but finding one bright enough to do HDR justice can be difficult.

With prices starting at less than a decent LED TV, you needn’t spend a fortune to get that big-screen experience. Here are the best projectors to help you on the path to your new one.

1. BenQ W2700

The best 4K HDR projector you can currently buy for less than £2000

Pros:

Great value for what’s on offer

Easily the best HDR picture I’ve seen at this price point

Crisp, clean 4K playback

Cons:

Slightly high input lag for gaming

Black levels only fair to middling for SDR playback

Minor rainbow effect

It’s not often that we find a 4K projector capable of producing an enjoyable HDR performance, but in the BenQ W2700 we may have just found one.

At £1500 the BenQ offers tremendous value for what it does. Like many other projectors on this list, it’s not strictly native 4K, but the performance is crisp and clean, with colours full of nuance and depth.

HDR playback is at times outstanding, though it should be noted that it fares better with HDR mastered at 1000 nits than content at 4000 nits. For the best result, activate the Wide Color mode and the picture quality benefits from a much richer infusion of colour.

Bear in mind that this is a projector more suited to home cinema than gaming, as the input lag is high, and black levels during SDR playback are middling. Even so, for the price, this is one of the more impressive projectors we’ve seen.

2. Epson EH-TW7400

Impressive specs and great performance for a knockout price

Pros:

Excellent picture quality

Accurate images

Extensive features

Low input lag

Great price

Cons:

Poor blacks and shadow detail

Not bright enough for true HDR

Epson’s EH-TW7400 is the projector giant’s entry-level effort in the home cinema market. While £1700 sounds expensive, the TW7400’s features and performance make it a potential bargain.

First off, the TW7400 is aimed at those with a dedicated home cinema room rather than casual observers, so only enthusiasts need apply. It’s not true 4K, though it does support HDR and the oft-forgotten 3D format. Glasses are available separately for stereoscopic fans.

Right out of the box the TW7400 produces a bright and punchy image. SDR images are pleasingly rendered, while HDR is fairly good even if it struggles with the tone-mapping of HDR content. Highlights lose detail and the overall image becomes too dark with very bright content. For gamers there’s good news; very low input lag.

The TW7400 has features that are rare on less expensive efforts and delivers a performance that projectors twice the price would struggle to match. A compelling effort for the film fan.

3. Optoma UHD40

Enjoyable 4K performance without breaking the bank

Pros:

Pictures look surprisingly 4K

Surprisingly and consistently enjoyable HDR pictures

Remarkably good value

Cons:

Black levels are average

Occasional rainbow effect

No real support for wide colour technologies

If you’re after a 4K projector that doesn’t break the bank, the Optoma UHD40 fits the bill.

You could go for Optoma’s own UH60, which is a better performer but costs £2,000. At half the price, the UHD40 is a more palatable compromise.

The UHD40’s design is rather workmanlike, but that disguises some eye-catching features. Lumens is 2400, brighter than some more expensive projectors, while contrast is 500,000:1. It only supports the Rec 709 colour standard though, so it can’t extract the most out of wide colour gamut (WCG) content.

While it’s not strictly 4K – it renders a virtual 4K image – it produces an picture full of detail, rich in texture and clarity. Projectors struggle to produce excellent HDR pictures in the manner a TV can, but the UH40 at least makes HDR images bright and intense.

For an affordable 4K projector, the UHD40 is a catch.

4. Sony VPL-VW270ES

A true 4K performer with a punchy, flexible picture

Pros:

Fantastic 4K sharpness

Impressive HDR flexibility

Excellent lens control

Cons:

Not bright enough for true HDR

Requires regular input for optimised HDR pictures

Black levels weaker than step-up Sony models

The VPL-VW260ES is Sony’s most affordable 4K projector. If you can call £5000 affordable.

That puts it out of the reach of most, but for those who take home cinema seriously, the VPL-VW270ES offers a great native 4K presentation.

It supports HDR, but at 1500 lumens it’s not as bright as others on this list. If you’re a gamer, there’s Sony’s Input Lag Reduction, which measures around 30ms. The picture is outstanding – razor sharp and detailed, it offers plenty of clarity, rich, punchy colours with little to no noise.

While it’s a hefty investment, you won’t get as sharp an image from cheaper efforts.

5. ViewSonic PX727-4K

A very good all-rounder

Pros:

Cheap for a 4K projector

Decent all-round picture quality

Compact design

Cons:

Black levels aren’t the best

Requires careful set-up

Input lag too high for competitive gaming

One of the first batch of projectors to offer 4K picture (just) below £1000, the Viewsonic PX727-4K puts in an effective performance.

Strictly speaking the issue of native 4K is a slight grey area. It achieves 4K resolution through ‘pixel shifting’, shifting or reflashing a 1920 x 1080 pixel frame three times to create a 4K picture.

It’s not as sharp as the entry-level Sony, but it’s not as dear in terms of price either. At a claimed 2200 lumens of brightness it’s bright, if not bright enough to fully do justice to HDR, but this is something all projectors struggle with.

Regardless, it’s a natural, detailed and balanced effort, with rich colours and a surprisingly dynamic performance. A good all-round projector that’s well worth considering for watching your 4K library.

6. Optoma H116ST

Impressive movie and gaming picture quality

Pros:

Great picture quality for the money

Short-throw lens works well

Living room-friendly design

Cons:

Slight detail crushing in dark areas

Mild rainbow effect

Only one HDMI

If you’re after a projector for films and gaming, Optoma’s H116ST is just the ticket.

It’s a short-throw lens projector that produces a big image from just over a metre, making it a suitable choice if you’re short on space.

And despite its budget aspirations, the H116ST has some impressive specs. Brightness is 3600 lumens, higher than you’d expect for a ‘casual’ projector, with contrast at 30,000:1, allowing for deep blacks. Its budget leanings become apparent though with its HD-Ready resolution and sole HDMI input. If you’re a 3D fan, glasses are only available to buy separately.

The H116ST proves to be a good showcase for contrast and strong colours. Black levels look natural, colours are rich and natural, looking good with films and games alike. If you choose the Game picture preset, input lag drops to a very low and super-fast 16ms.

Budget projectors arguably flatter to deceive, but the Optoma puts in a fine showing.

7. BenQ W1210ST

An affordable projector for gamers and film fans

Pros:

Superbly low input lag

Good contrast and colour

Strong movie performance

Cons:

Slight noise in dark movie scenes

Some black crush in the best all-round lamp setting

Minor DLP rainbowing

It’s a older than a few models on this list, but the BenQ W1210ST still offers value. Similar to the H116ST, it boasts Full HD picture and that means it comes with a higher price tag.

It’s a single-chip DLP projector with a short-throw lens, so you can place it close to a wall or screen and still get a huge picture. It’s also delivers excellent image quality, while its low-lag input is great for gaming sessions.

Gaming is where the W1210ST shines. This projector’s low input lag is fantastic; there was no sign of the “running through treacle” effect some projectors suffer.

Blu-rays look great, too, with excellent contrast and vibrant and realistic colours. In fact, it’s fair to say that films look superior on this projector when compared against many competing low-cost models. The picture can on occasion suffer from the rainbow effect, but it isn’t too pronounced.

If you want a flexible and affordable projector that’s a good all-rounder, but particularly for games, the W1210ST is the model for you.

8. Nebula Capsule

A pico projector with Android support

Pros:

Effective Android OS

Great remote app

Excellent build quality

Attractive design

Decent battery life

Cons:

Limited resolution

Not very bright

No Google Play Store

Noisy fan

While the Nebula Capsule has a few flaws, it’s a different proposition to the other entries on this list.

Picture quality is just 848 x 480, while brightness is low at 500 lumens. What it lacks in picture quality, it makes up for in features and convenience.

Android 7.1 is supported, offering a limited number of apps such as Amazon, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and YouTube. There’s also support for AirPlay, limited Chromecast connectivity and Miracast for Microsoft devices.

For those looking for a projector that offers portability and smart features at a cheap price, it’s a decent effort.