Yaber K2S Review

A great-value smart projector with Netflix built-in

By David Ludlow September 11th 2023 11:00am
A little larger than many smart projectors, this model is well designed with a built-in lens cover.
An integrated streaming dongle means that there are two remotes.
A decent selection of ports sit at the rear.
Yaber has pre-fitted a Netflix-compatible media streamer.
When you want to use the projector, just pull off the lens cover.
A foot at the front makes it easy to adjust the projector's angle.
Recommended

Verdict

With Netflix built-in, decent image quality and loud and powerful speakers, the Yaber K2S is a good all-rounder. It might not have a native 4K resolution or quite the vibrancy of the competition, but at this price, who cares? If you want a decent smart projector for less, this is a bargain.

Pros

  • Great value
  • Works with Netflix
  • Decent image quality

Cons

  • Not that bright
  • Needs two remote controls

Key Features

  • Projector typeA smart projector, this model uses an integrated Android TV dongle to bring you most of the apps you’ll need.
  • StreamingSupports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Paramount+, but not NOW.

Introduction

Building on the success of the Yaber Ace K1, the K2S comes with an Android TV dongle that supports Netflix.

Given the projector’s low price and decent all-round image quality, it’s something of a bargain, although better for use at home, as it’s larger than much of the competition.

Design

  • Two remote controls
  • Comes with an integrated Android TV dongle
  • Adjustable angle

From the outside the Yaber K2S looks like a regular projector, rather than a smart one. It’s quite chunky and a bit bigger than most portable projectors at this price, such as the XGIMI Halo+.

As such, I think it’s easier to use this projector at home (or taken in a car on a trip), rather than having it as a portable model that you can take everywhere with you.

I like the lens cap at the front. While this has to be removed before the projector can be used, so can be lost, the cover does protect the lens from damage. I’m still surprised that so many smart projectors don’t have a simple cover.

Yaber K2S lens cover
I’ve seen projectors with add-in dongles before, such as the Anker Nebula Cosmos. Here, Yaber has preinstalled the Hako Mini AndroidTV dongle, tucked away inside a compartment at the bottom of the projector.

Yaber K2S media player
Using an external dongle has its advantages, including Netflix support, but it means that the projector ships with two remote controls: one for the main projector and one for the Android TV box. That’s a little confusing at times and makes the projector a bit fiddly to use.

Yaber K2S remotes
Otherwise, there’s an HDMI input at the back, plus USB and USB-C ports.

Yaber K2S ports
The projector has a stand to adjust its angle, and it’s also got a tripod mount, should you prefer to stand it upright.

Yaber K2S leg
Features

  • Full Netflix support
  • Autofocus and autokeystone
  • Built-in Airplay and Miracast

Turn the Yaber K2S on and it boots into its standard OS, which is the same as used on the Ace K1. This supports Airplay and Miracast, with the latter usable by tapping an Android phone to the NFC tag on top of the projector. While these built-in features are useful for connecting phones and laptops wirelessly, it stands to reason that most people will be here for entertainment, which is where the Andorid TV dongle comes in.

Yaber K2S controls
Pick the dongle’s input and there’s the full Android TV interface, with its large icons and remote-friendly display. As it’s a dongle, not a projector, Android TV here supports Netflix properly, alongside Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. There’s no NOW available, nor any UK catch-up services. If you want more apps, then stick a Fire TV Stick 4K Max into the back.

Auto keystone and autofocus are built in, with the K2S quickly adjusting its picture to fit. There’s no fancy obstacle avoidance as you get with some XGIMI projectors, such as the Mogo 2 Pro.

The throw ratio is 1.54:1, which means you need 1.98m to get a 60-inch screen. For smaller rooms, then, this projector isn’t ideal. And, the projector tends to aim down slightly, so it needs a bit of height to hit a screen head on.

I found the fan a little annoying on this projector, as it speeds up and down all of the time. It’s not too bad when watching most things, but the fan is quite evident in quieter scenes.

Image controls are rather basic, with a few preset options, plus a user mode that gives control over contrast, saturation (called stauration, on screen), sharpness and hue. That’s all you get.

Performance

  • True Full HD resolution
  • Colours a touch muted

As with the Yaber Ace K1, the Yaber K2S uses LCD technology, which is rarer to see with smart projectors, as they typically used DLP. The spec isn’t stated, but I’m guessing this model uses the same 5760 x 1080 LCD as on the Ace K1 projector, using one-third of the space for the red, green and blue elements, which are then combined to give a full-colour image.

LCD has the advantage that there’s no rainbow effect, so produces a more natural image without that issue. If you’re prone to the rainbow effect, then LCD is definitely the way that you should go.

Brightness is rated at 800 ANSI Lumens, which is a step up from the K1 and competes well with the XGIMI Halo+. Even so, 800 Lumens isn’t too bright, so the projector does need to be used in a room with the curtains or blinds pulled shut.

The lack of brightness impacts contrast a little. Watching the bridge scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the full shadow detail isn’t there, although the Yaber K2S does handle the picture, so that I could see what was going on in general. HDR10 support helps boost detail across the picture, even if the highlights aren’t quite there.

Yaber K2S Black Panther light scene
Colours aren’t quite as rich and as vibrant as on the best DLP projectors, but the Yaber K2S is a step up from the Ace K1, which tended to look a little flat. Watching something a little more colourful, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, and the colours are brighter and more engaging, although lacking the vibrancy of the best DLP projectors.

Yaber K2S Avatar
Dual 10W JBL speakers provide the audio, and they’re very good: loud enough to fill a room and with enough semblance of bass to bring movie soundtracks to life. In fact, I’d say that this projector sounds better than the Halo+.

There’s an LED lamp, which is rated for 20,000 hours, which will mean years of use.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a quality smart projector for less: This projector is hard to beat for value, and it delivers a good picture and great audio.

You want higher resolution video or more brightness: You need to spend more if you want more brightness or a 4K resolution.

Final Thoughts

It’s not the lightest smart projector, nor is it the most vibrant, but the Yaber K2S is staggeringly good value. Available for less than £500, it delivers a strong image and great audio. Spend more on the XGIMI Horizon and you’ll get better results, but if you’re looking for a bargain, then this one is hard to beat.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as the main projector during testing.

Tested with real world use

FAQs

Does the Yaber K2S support 4K resolution?

The K2S supports native 1080p resolution but there is no 4K support.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Projector Type
Brightness Lumens
Lamp Life
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Audio (Power output)
Display Technology
Throw Ratio
Yaber K2S
£469
Yaber
291 x 270 x 126 MM
3.3 KG
B0BZXYVZ9K
2023
04/09/2023
Yaber K2S
1920 x 1080
Portable
800
20000
Yes
HDR10
60 Hz
HDMI, USB, UBS-C
15 W
LCD
1.54:1

Jargon buster

Lumens

The measure of the total amount of light visible from a lamp or light source
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

