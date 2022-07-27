What is Amazon Alexa? The digital assistant explained

Looking to pick up a new speaker, and seen the words “Amazon Alexa” on its spec sheet, but not sure what that means? Here to help clear up the confusion we’ve created this handy guide detailing everything you need to know about Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Alexa is the virtual personal assistant that can be found on a variety of devices, including the Amazon Echo. There are many things that Alexa can do for you. In this article, we’ll take a look at what Amazon Alexa is and how it can assist you in your day-to-day activities.

What is Amazon Alexa?

Amazon Alexa is more than just an app. In fact, you won’t find Alexa in the app store. Instead, it’s a cloud-based service that is designed to respond to your voice. Alexa is designed to do everything that you would expect a virtual assistant to do. This can include answering questions, playing music, and setting timers. Alexa also has a huge library of skills that is constantly being expanded.

How Does Amazon Alexa Work?

Much like Siri, Google Assistant, and Cortana, Amazon Alexa is a virtual assistant that can help you with your daily tasks. However, Alexa works in a slightly different manner from some of its competitors. Unlike Siri or Google Assistant, which are mostly used on a smartphone, Amazon Alexa can be installed in several different devices, including smartphones.

The most common Alexa devices are Amazon Echoes. This is a line of speakers that can be controlled with your voice and can respond to certain questions. There is also the Amazon Tap, a smaller version of the Echo that doesn’t have the same audio quality. The Tap also doesn’t have a built-in screen as the Echo does. You can see a selection of the top scoring Amazon Alexa devices we’ve tested in our best Echo speaker guide.

Benefits of Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa can be used for a variety of things, including playing music and answering questions, but it can also be helpful in your daily routine. Here are some ways that Alexa can improve your life:

Stay in Touch with Family and Friends: If you have an Echo device, or if your phone has Alexa installed, you can easily stay in touch with family and friends. You can ask Alexa to call anyone in your phone’s contact list, and it’ll dial them for you.

Track and Manage Your To-Do List: If you use Amazon Alexa, you can use it to track and manage your to-do list. You can even set reminders through Alexa so you don’t forget any important events or dates.

Keep Track of Your Health: Alexa can be used to track and manage your health. You can ask Alexa to track your steps, calories burned, and even your sleep cycle. You can also use Alexa to find nearby doctors and make appointments.

Amazon Echo and Other Devices Using Alexa

All of the devices listed below are compatible with Alexa, so if you’re looking for a device to use with this virtual assistant, you have plenty of choices. These include:

Amazon Echo: The original device that uses Amazon Alexa, the Echo is a cylindrical speaker that sits on a table or desk. It can be controlled by your voice and responds to numerous questions.

Amazon Echo Dot: This device is smaller than the Echo and has a smaller price tag. It’s compatible with many devices, including iPhones, Android devices, and the Amazon Tap. – Amazon Echo Spot- This is a smaller version of the Echo with a built-in screen. It’s designed to be used in a bedroom and can offer weather reports, news, and alarms.

Amazon Echo Plus: This device is almost identical to the original Echo, but it has a few additional features. The Echo Plus can connect to your WiFi and acts as a hub.

Amazon Echo Show: This device is similar to the Echo Spot, but it has a larger screen and can be used for video calls. It can also be used to make video calls to other Echo Show users.

Amazon Alexa Smartphones: If you don’t want to use a separate device to control Alexa, you can install the app on your smartphone and use it as a microphone. You can also use Alexa-enabled headphones.

Alexa-enabled smart speakers: Many third party speakers now support Amazon Alexa. You can see a selection of the top scoring options we’ve tested in our best smart speaker guide.

Amazon Alexa Limitations

Alexa is a great tool that can be used in a variety of situations. However, it does have a couple of limitations. Here are some things to keep in mind when using Alexa: