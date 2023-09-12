iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro: What’s the difference?

Apple recently unveiled its latest array of iPhones for 2023, including the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro.

With only $100/£100 between them, keep reading to learn how these two iPhones compare.

The iPhone 15 Pro features the A17 Pro chip

The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the new A17 Pro chipset. The SoC features a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. This is Apple’s first Pro chip on an iPhone and will apparently unlock “next-level gaming experiences and pro performance”.

The iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, runs on the A16 Bionic chip found in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. This includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Plus has a bigger screen

The iPhone 15 Plus has a spacious 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and now comes with the Dynamic Island, giving the notch an interactive makeover previously reserved for the Pro line.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, though you can choose to opt for a bigger screen by picking up the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro model also includes the Dynamic Island, along with additional perks such as the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On display technology.

The iPhone 15 Pro includes a 3x telephoto camera

Both the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro feature 48-megapixel main cameras, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras and can capture 2x telephoto images thanks to the quad-pixel sensor.

However, only the Pro takes advantage of a second, separate telephoto lens enabling up to 3x optical zoom.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus colours

The iPhone 15 Plus has a longer battery life

Apple has finally traded in its controversial Lightning port for the more industry-standard USB-C charging port across both the iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro series.

However, when it comes to battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus is the winner allowing up to 26 hours of video playback compared to the Pro’s 23 hours.

On the other hand, the new A17 Pro chip powering the iPhone 15 Pro allows for up to 20x faster transfers through the USB-C port via USB 3. This is compared to the USB 2 standard found on the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Plus is cheaper

Prices for the iPhone 15 Plus start at $899/£899, while the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999/£999. That’s a $100/£100 saving if you opt for the Plus over the Pro.