Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: What’s new?

Motorola recently revealed its Edge 50 family consisting of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

We’ve put the middle model – the Motorola Edge 50 Pro – head-to-head with last year’s Motorola Edge 40 Pro in this versus guide. Scroll down to discover how these two Motorola smartphones compare and what’s new on the Edge 50 Pro.

The Motorola 50 Pro comes in three new colours

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro shares a similar design with the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, with its curved edges and square camera module. However, the two phones come with different finishes.

The Edge 40 Pro comes in two matte plastic colours, Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue. The Edge 50 Pro, meanwhile, is available in three colours, Luxe Lavender Vegan Leather, Black Beauty Vegan Leather and Moonlight Pearl Marble.

The Edge 50 Pro is also 13g more lightweight compared to the Edge 40 Pro.

The Motorola 50 Pro features a newer chipset

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro also takes advantage of an updated chipset in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Both chipsets feature 8-cores but the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is newer, having launched in 2023.

You’ll have to wait for our full review to see how the performance compares in our benchmarking tests.

It’s also worth noting that the Motorola 50 Pro packs more storage with up to 512GB available. The Edge 40 Pro comes with up to 256GB of storage.

The Motorola 40 Pro packs in more megapixels

If the camera is your priority, you might be surprised to hear that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro squeezes more megapixels into several of its sensors.

While both smartphones are fitted with 50-megapixel main cameras, the Motorola Edge 50 Prom is flanked with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Flip the phone over and you’ll find a large 50-megapixel front camera.

The Edge 40 Pro, meanwhile, pairs its 50-megapixel main sensor with a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree FOV and a 12-megapixel portrait lens with 2x telephoto support. There’s also a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone.

The Motorola 50 Pro supports 50W wireless charging

Finally, there’s the charging speed to consider.

While both the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the Motorola Edge 40 Pro support 125W TurboPower charging, only the Edge 50 Pro also includes 50W wireless charging. That’s a substantial step up from the 15W wireless charging speeds on the Edge 40 Pro.

Though, again, you’ll need to wait for our full review to find out how the battery performs in real-world use.