Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Ear (a) vs Nothing Ear: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Nothing has announced the two latest additions to its audio line-up with two new pairs of true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a). 

Both earbuds boast unique designs, similar features and support for noise cancelling. However, there are also a good number of differences to note. 

We’ve highlighted all the biggest differences between the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a) when it comes to design, sound, battery life and more.

The Nothing Ear (a) comes in a vibrant new colour 

The Nothing Ear (a) is the first Nothing audio product to be available in a third colour that isn’t black or white. 

The yellow model features the same black tail as the black version of the earbud, but the top section and the ear tip are a playful yellow. This allows the yellow earbuds to stand out among Nothing’s line-up. 

Like the other two Nothing Ear (a) colourways, the Nothing Ear comes in two classic finishes – black and white. 

Nothing Ear (a)
Nothing Ear (a)

The Nothing Ear has a ceramic diaphragm 

Nothing tested dozens of driver diaphragm materials before settling on a ceramic diaphragm, which it found provided the best frequency response and overall sound clarity. 

The Nothing Ear (a) is fitted with a PMI and TPU diaphragm, which are both cheaper to produce and easier to work with when designing a pair of earbuds. 

The Nothing Ear supports Advanced Equaliser 

The Nothing Ear supports the Advanced Equaliser feature found in the Nothing X app. 

Advanced EQ allows you to tune music to your tastes, create separate profiles for different genres, and share your EQ settings with friends and followers by generating a unique QR code. 

There’s also the Personal Sound Profile feature, which uses the Ear Tip Fit Test designed to help you identify the correct ear tip size for your ears by playing a sound. The Personal Sound Profile takes the results of this test a step further by adjusting the equaliser settings to fit the frequency spectrum of your listening. 

While the Ear Tip Fit Test is supported on the Nothing Ear (a), neither the Advanced EQ nor the Personal Sound Profile features are available on the (a) earbuds.

Nothing Ear
Nothing Ear

The Nothing Ear (a) has a longer battery life 

The Nothing Ear (a) has the upper hand when it comes to battery life. The earbuds offer 9.5 hours of playback with ANC off or 5.5 hours switched on. That’s 42.5 hours (ANC off) or 24.5 hours (ANC on) including the charging case. 

The Nothing Ear, on the other hand, support 8.5 hours of playback with ANC off or 5.2 hours switched on, or 40.5 hours (ANC off) or 24 hours (ANC on) including the case. That puts the Nothing Ear (a) at a slight advantage in this arena. 

Both earbuds support fast charging with 10 minutes plugged in offering around 10 hours of listening. However, only the Nothing Ear offer the convenience of 2.5W wireless charging.

You might like…

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: What’s new?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
DJI Avata 2 vs DJI Avata: What’s new?

DJI Avata 2 vs DJI Avata: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 7 days ago
DJI RS 4 vs DJI RS 4 Pro: What’s the difference?

DJI RS 4 vs DJI RS 4 Pro: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
DJI RS 4 vs DJI RS 3: What’s new?

DJI RS 4 vs DJI RS 3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Apple Music vs Spotify: What’s the difference?

Apple Music vs Spotify: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Should you upgrade?

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Should you upgrade?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words