iPhone 15 Pro revealed: A17 Pro chip, Titanium body and Action Button

Apple has announced the iPhone 15 Pro at an event live-streamed from Apple Park in Cupertino. It looks like a big upgrade, with a new camera and chipset, intriguing design tweaks and a completely new method of charging. Here is everything you need to know.

There are two versions of the iPhone 15 Pro. A standard model with a 6.1-inch display, and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max model with a bigger screen and a smattering of camera benefits. Unlike with the iPhone 14 Pro, there are more reasons to plump for the larger other than just its size.

Big changes for this model include an updated chipset providing a serious amount of grunt, a slightly more rounded overall design with a brushed finish and a Titanium frame that should bring the overall weight down.

One of the most notable changes is the switch to the USB-C Port, ending the Lightning port’s decade reign as the charging method of choice for iOS devices. This is a big change but it has been expected for a while and will render vast amounts of Lightning accessories.

iPhone 15 Pro Specs and Camera

Powering the iPhone 15 Pro is the A17 Pro SoC, which has a 10% faster CPU than the A16 Bionic, 20% faster GPU, support for USB 3 and 19 billion transistors. It’s also the first Apple chip constructed on the 3nm process, making it far more efficient. While 8GB RAM was rumoured, this wasn’t confirmed during the announcement.

To demo the new chip, Apple showed the iPhone 15 Pro running intensive games not seen on smartphones before, like Assasin’s Creed Mirage. For more on the chip, see our A17 Pro explainer.

Moving on to the cameras, while both phones have three distinct sensors, it’s the iPhone 15 Pro Max that picks up the most camera enhancement. The Pro Max uses some of its extra internal space to add in a 5x optical lens, capable of shooting at 120mm. This up from the 3x telephoto on the smaller Pro.

The main 48MP camera packs a new super high-resolution 24MP mode offering superior detail and this can be set as the default option.

USB-C has replaced Lightning as the port of choice, and there’s USB 3 support too. Wi-Fi 6E has been added too, and Qi2 has been added too.

iPhone 15 Pro Design

While the iPhone 15 Pro hasn’t undergone a huge redesign, it has picked up a number of tweaks. It’s constructed from Titanium, for example, making it lighter while there’s a new brushed finish that looks really sleek. It’s also slightly more rounded than before and has a slightly thinner border surrounding the display. Apple says it is the highest duo of Pro phones, and they have the biggest screen-to-body ratio.

The iconic iPhone mute switch has been ditched, and replaced by the Action Button. This key can perform multiple functions, including opening the camera, starting a Voice Memo recording, turning on the flashlight and more. You’ll get haptic responses, and visual cues in the Dynamic Island.

This is a breaking story and we’ll be updating it frequently as new information is announced. Refresh this page for the latest version.