Huawei Pura 70 Pro vs Pura 70 Ultra: What’s the difference?

Huawei recently announced four new smartphones, the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra.

The four handsets are currently exclusive to China, but that doesn’t mean they won’t launch overseas in the future. We certainly hope they will as we’re keen to get our hands on the Ultra’s large retractable camera.

This particular camera can only be found on the top-end model, but that doesn’t mean the Pura 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+ aren’t set up to be fantastic smartphones in and of themselves.

We’ve gathered all of the biggest differences between the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro into this guide based on what we heard at the China launch.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra has a faux leather design

Visually, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra stands out next to the Pura 70 Pro thanks to its faux leather material and unique embossed diamond pattern. The Pura 70 Pro features a more subtle glass back.

The two phones also come in two different sets of colours, with the Pura 70 Ultra available in black, white, green, and brown, and the Pura 70 Pro available in black, white, and purple finishes.

Otherwise, the two phones share the same dimensions, similar weights, matching aluminium frames, and the same IP68 dust and waterproofing.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra features a retractable camera

One of the standout features of the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is its retractable 50-megapixel (f/1.6 – f/4.0) camera.

The moving camera appears to make space for the large 1-inch sensor without creating an excessively bulky camera module. It has also been tested for a total of 300,000 retractions.

The Pura 70 Ultra also takes advantage of a second 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Turn the phone over and you’ll find a 13-megapixel punch-hole camera at the top of the display for selfies and video calls.

The Pura 70 Pro also includes three cameras led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.4 – f/4.0) non-retractable lens and followed by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 12.5-inch ultra-wide angle camera. The phone features the same 13-megapixel selfie camera as the Ultra model.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra packs a bigger battery

Moving on to the battery, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra takes advantage of a large 5200 mAh battery, along with support for 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

The Pura 70 Pro is fitted with a smaller 5050 mAh battery but takes advantage of the same fast 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging speeds.

The Huawei Pura 70 Pro is much cheaper

As you might expect, the retractable camera tech comes at a higher price. If you wanted to get your hands on the Pura 70 Ultra in China you’d need to spend at least CNY 9999, which works out at around £1104.

The Pura 70 Pro, meanwhile, starts at CNY 7999. This equals about £883, making the Pro more than £200 cheaper if our estimates are correct.

Of course, there’s no saying exactly how much these phones will cost if they enter the UK market but this might give us an idea of the price difference between the two models.