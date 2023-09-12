Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15: Everything you need to know about the new Apple flagship

Apple has just revealed the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and they’re set to be released in just over a week’s time.

While boasting a very similar design to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 and its bigger sibling boast several key upgrades that bring it closer in line to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, though at a much more tempting price. That includes a new rear camera, better processing power and the introduction of the previously Pro-exclusive Dynamic Island tech.

Intrigued? You should be! Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, from pre-orders and release dates to pricing and all the key new features available in this year’s collection.

When will the iPhone 15 be released?

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both go up for pre-order this Friday, 15 September, with release set for 22 September.

How much will the iPhone 15 cost?

While rumours suggested we could see a price increase on the iPhone 15 this year, thankfully, that’s not the case. As confirmed by Apple, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come in at the same $799 and $899 respectively as last year’s models.

It’s even better news for those in the UK, with the iPhone 15 dropping in price compared to the iPhone 14. While the iPhone 14 cost £849 in the UK, the iPhone 15 costs £799, and it’s a similar story with the iPhone 15 Plus, now £899 down from £949.

iPhone 15

What’s new with the iPhone 15?

Despite boasting the same overall look and feel as its predecessor, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer several iPhone 14 Pro-inspired upgrades to tempt consumers. 

The biggest news is undoubtedly that the iPhone 15, along with the Plus and Pro models, have switched from Lightning to USB-C. It’s a first for the iPhone, which has used Lightning connectors since the iPhone 5 back in 2012. 

iPhone 15

The upgraded port brings improvements like faster data transfer speeds compared to Lightning, and faster 35W charging is available for the Pro models exclusively, but it does mean existing Apple users will have to fork out for USB-C cables if they don’t already have them handy. 

Another key upgrade comes in the form of Dynamic Island, the Face ID notch tech first introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. In place of the notch that has plagued iPhones since the iPhone X, the Dynamic Island is more of a pill that sits centrally at the top of the screen, hiding the camera and Face ID tech within. 

Whether it’s an upgraded look is down to personal preference, but with it comes features like Live Activities that display information from third-party apps, easy access to music controls, timers and much more, dynamically shifting its size to accommodate whatever’s being displayed. 

The iPhone 15’s camera setup also enjoys a boost in 2023, sporting the same main 48MP camera sensor as last year’s Pro models with f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift OIS technology. This not only brings a serious boost to low light performance as it did with the iPhone 14 Pro last year, but also enables a 2x digital zoom without the need for a dedicated lens, instead cropping into the full-res 48MP image. 

iPHone 15

However, The ultrawide remains unchanged, as does the front-facing selfie camera. Real camera enthusiasts should look towards the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with a much more powerful telephoto zoom than previous entries in the series. 

There’s also upgraded performance on offer in the form of the year-old Apple A16 Bionic chipset – the chip of choice for the iPhone 14 Pro. It’s not the 3nm A17 Bionic of this year’s Pro variants, but owners should still see a significant boost compared to older models. 

Satellite connectivity has had a boost in the US, with a partnership with AAA allowing for satellite-based roadside assistance in situations where there isn’t any cellular signal. The roadside assistance provider will be able to text you directly and dispatch help to your exact location. 

And, of course, it wouldn’t be an iPhone without a variety of colour options to choose from, with colourful entries including Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, along with a more muted Black finish.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

