Apple A17 Pro: All you need to know about the iPhone 15 Pro processor

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Apple has finally unveiled the Apple A17 Pro, which is the new processor set to power the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

The Apple A17 Bionic will become the company’s most powerful smartphone chip to date, with Apple even claiming this is the speediest smartphone chip in the world.

But what are the specs of the Apple A17 Bionic, and how do they compare to previous chips? Here’s our full breakdown of the new smartphone processor. 

Release date

The Apple A17 Pro will launch alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones.

Specs

The Apple A17 Pro is built on new 3nm architecture, scaling down from the 4nm process node of the A16 Bionic

The smaller process node is expected to result in a seismic performance boost, as it allows Apple to fit even more transistors onto the processors – 19 billion to be exact. 

The previous generation A16 Bionic featured 16 billion transistors, so you’re getting a 3 billion increase with the new Apple A17 Pro. 

The Apple A17 Pro packs a 6-core CPU, which consists of 4 high-efficiency cores to elongate battery life, as well as 2 high-performance cores to power through taxing workloads. That’s the same makeup of the CPU found inside the A16 Bionic and A15 Bionic processors, although will still see a 10% performance uplift thanks to the improvement made to the architecture. 

Apple also announced a new GPU for the A17 Pro chip, which has 6 cores and a 20% increase in the peak performance. Apple claims the GPU is powerful enough to play native ports of Resident Evil 4 remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

With the iPhone 15 now supporting USB-C, Apple has made sure to include USB 3 support via Apple A17 Pro processor. This ensures data transfer speeds of up to 10GB/s, which is 20% faster than USB 2.

